Clemson adds transfer guard

Another solid pickup for the Tigers. Former Middle Tennessee senior guard Jestin Porter announced via social media Tuesday that he is transferring to Clemson. Porter chose the Tigers over Arizona State, Ole Miss, and others. Porter led MTSU in points per game (15.0), three-pointers made (84), free-throw percentage (82.2%), and minutes per game (33.8) and has one year of eligibility remaining. Brownell has completely remade his roster this offseason, as this is the sixth transfer of Clemson's 2025 transfer class. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Porter's MTSU bio:

2024-25 (Senior): Blue Ribbon Preseason All-Conference USA… Voted Preseason All-CUSA… Second Team All-CUSA selection… CUSA Player of the Week (1/13/25)… Led the team in points per game (15.0), three-pointers made (84), free throw percentage (82.2%) and minutes per game (33.8)… Eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark, becoming just the 16th Blue Raider to do it in three years or less, and sits in the top-25 with 1,163 career points… Tallied 25 double-figure scoring games and 10 with 20+ points… Scored a team-leading 26 points in the Myrtle Beach Invitational semifinal win over South Florida on 9-of-12 shooting with four made threes (11/22/24)… Snatched a season and career high four steals at Abilene Christian (11/9/24) and against Jax State (1/11/25)… Led the team in scoring in 14 contests and was one of just two Blue Raiders to start every game for MT… Scored a season-high 29 points against Jax State with six made threes (1/11/25)… Tied himself for second in program history with eight made threes at Sam Houston for a 28-point night (1/23/25)… Came just short of his first career double-double at WKU with 14 points and nine rebounds, a career-high in boards (2/15/25)… Scored in double-digits in 11 consecutive games from 1/9/25 through 2/20/25, adding four 20+ point games in that span… Played a career-high 50 minutes in the triple-overtime game against Chattanooga in the NIT, scoring 19 points on 8-for-17 shooting… His 84 three-pointers made rank third in single season program history and his 166 career made threes are the tenth most.

2023-24 (Junior): Second Team All-Conference USA selection… Named All-CUSA Tournament… NABC Second Team All-District… Two-time CUSA Player of the Week… Averaged a team-high 13.9 points to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists… Led the Blue Raiders with 32 steals… Second on the team with 60 assists… Scored 13 points while recording a career-high nine rebounds against Western Carolina (11/13)… Put up 17 points to go along with four assists and four steals against Milligan (11/18)… Scored 11 points against UAB (11/21)… Scored 11 points to go along with four assists against Ohio (11/25/23)… Scored 15 points in a career-high 38 minutes against Wofford (12/2)… Contributed 10 points and four rebounds against Missouri State (12/5)… Set a new career high with 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting to go along with five rebounds and three assists at Southern Utah (12/22)… Led MTSU with 24 points in 38 minutes against LA Tech (1/11)… Scored a career-high 29 points in 40 minutes against Sam Houston (1/13)… Set a new career high with 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting in a win over Jacksonville State, going 4-for-6 from 3-point range and 6-for-6 from the free throw line (1/24)… Scored 20 points with eight rebounds and four assists against FIU (1/27).. Named Conference USA Player of the Week on January 29… Scored 11 points, including the game-winning layup in the final minute at FIU (2/10)… Scored 26 points against New Mexico State while pulling in five rebounds and dishing out four assists without a turnover in 33 minutes as the Blue Raiders’ primary ballhandler (2/15)… Tied the third-highest single-game scoring total in MTSU history with 41 points on 11-of-16 shooting vs. UTEP, setting a program and CUSA record by going 8-for-8 from 3-point range (2/17)… Also went 11-for-12 from the free throw line while pulling in seven rebounds and recording three assists against UTEP… Named CUSA Player of the Week for the second time on February 19… Scored 19 points in a win over WKU (2/24)… Recorded 11 points, five rebounds and three assists at Sam Houston (3/2)… Scored 10 points at LA Tech (3/9)… Scored 18 points – all in the second half – with four steals as No. 7 seed MTSU knocked off No. 2 LA Tech in the CUSA Quarterfinals (3/13)… Scored 14 points with five rebounds and two assists against WKU in the CUSA semifinals (3/15)

2022-23 (Sophomore): Averaged 5.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per game… Made his NCAA debut with a game-high 14 points against Brescia (11/7)… Led the way with 19 points, going 8-8 from the free throw line in a win over Stephen F. Austin (11/26)… Was 17-32 (.531) from the floor and18-20 (.900) from the free throw line on the four-game road trip to Montreal and St. Bonaventure… Scored nine of his 12 points in the second half at UTSA, going 5-for-5 from the floor and 2-for-2 from 3-point range with the first two blocked shots of his career (1/5)… Provided 12 points off the bench, going 2-for-2 from behind the 3-point line at LA Tech (1/21)… Went 5-for-6 from the floor for 14 points against UTEP (2/2)… Scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor and 2-for-3 from 3-point range against UTSA (2/4)

2021-22 (Sophomore at Tyler Junior College): Led TJC with 17.1 points and 3.3 assists per game… Shot 42.3 percent (93-220) from the floor and 40.0 percent (42-105) from 3-point range… Went 13-15 from the free throw line on his way to a season-high 28 points in a win at Victoria College (Dec. 1)… Scored 20 or more points seven times in a nine-game stretch from Nov. 13-Dec. 30…

2020-21 (Freshman at Tyler Junior College): Ranked eighth nationally in NJCAA Division I with 21.4 points per game 10th in total points at 449 and sixth with 121 free throws made… Shot 39.9 percent from the floor, 32.7 percent from long distance and 81.7 percent from the free throw line… Scored 30 or more points on four separate occasions, including a season-high 38 on March 22

Cypress Ridge HS: Played for head coach Marcus Gabriel… Averaged 22 points, four assists, three steals and four rebounds per game… Was a four-time First Team All-District selection for the Rams… Named to the Cypress Ridge Honor Roll three times

Personal: Born March 5, 2002… Son of Jessie and Antoinette Porter… Has two siblings, Jessie and Jessica… Majoring in business… Hobbies include bowling and photography… Favorite food is tacos… Favorite movie is Fast & Furious… Favorite athlete is Kobe Bryant… Biggest role model is his mother.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!