Utah Valley's Carter Welling, who averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds on 47.8 percent shooting with 1.8 blocks per game last season as a sophomore, is transferring to Clemson.

Welling (6-10 225) was the WAC defensive player of the year and all-conference second team.

He is rated as a 4-star by 247Sports as the No. 107 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 23 power forward.

He will join Nevada's Nick Davidson, who committed to Clemson earlier this week and signed Thursday.

Welling helped lead Utah Valley to a 25-9 record, reaching the WAC Championship game and securing an appearance in the NIT.