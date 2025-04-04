sports_basketball
Welling (6-10 225) was the WAC defensive player of the year and all-conference second team. (Photo: Neville Guard / Imagn Images)
Welling (6-10 225) was the WAC defensive player of the year and all-conference second team. (Photo: Neville Guard / Imagn Images)

Clemson adds forward Carter Welling from the transfer portal
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago

Brad Brownell has added another piece from the portal.

Utah Valley's Carter Welling, who averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds on 47.8 percent shooting with 1.8 blocks per game last season as a sophomore, is transferring to Clemson.

Welling (6-10 225) was the WAC defensive player of the year and all-conference second team.

He is rated as a 4-star by 247Sports as the No. 107 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 23 power forward.

He will join Nevada's Nick Davidson, who committed to Clemson earlier this week and signed Thursday.

Welling helped lead Utah Valley to a 25-9 record, reaching the WAC Championship game and securing an appearance in the NIT.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Top defender, No. 1 NJ prospect announces Clemson offer
Top defender, No. 1 NJ prospect announces Clemson offer
Poppie's Tigers add local mid-major guard from transfer portal
Poppie's Tigers add local mid-major guard from transfer portal
Standout Georgia WR recaps Clemson visit, details relationship with Tyler Grisham
Standout Georgia WR recaps Clemson visit, details relationship with Tyler Grisham
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 22) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson adds another forward in the transfer portal
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson adds another forward in the transfer portal
 CU1976
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson adds another forward in the transfer portal
 MacTheTiger24
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson adds another forward in the transfer portal
 nctigs
spacer Okay.
 Row86
spacer FYI he can shoot the 3 and was defensive player of the year in the WAC***
 RC Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson adds another forward in the transfer portal
 pelepolo®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson adds another forward in the transfer portal
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson adds another forward in the transfer portal
 bprice563
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson adds another forward in the transfer portal
 raider12®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson adds another forward in the transfer portal
 MacTheTiger24
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson adds another forward in the transfer portal
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson adds another forward in the transfer portal
 pelepolo®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson adds another forward in the transfer portal
 ta33
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson adds another forward in the transfer portal
 BrandonRink®
spacer It's a great day to be a Clemson Tiger!***
 cutigerbob®
spacer Re: It's a great day to be a Clemson Tiger!***
 Tigerthing59
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson adds another forward in the transfer portal
 Wilhelm38
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson adds another forward in the transfer portal
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson adds another forward in the transfer portal
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson adds another forward in the transfer portal
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson adds another forward in the transfer portal
 Tigerdug23
Read all 22 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts