Clemson starts its tournament March in Charlotte this week. (Photo courtesy the ACC)
Clemson ACC Tournament national predictions, odds
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

The ACC Men's Basketball Tournament gets underway Tuesday afternoon in Charlotte and the third-seeded and AP No. 10 Clemson Tigers start action on Thursday.

Brad Brownell's group faces the winner late Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN or ESPN2) between sixth-seeded SMU and the winner of the 11-seed Florida State/14-seed Syracuse matchup.

Clemson seeks the program's first-ever ACC Tournament title.

Here's a sampling of the odds and predictions nationally for the ACC Tournament:

247Sports picks Clemson to top Duke for the ACC title.

247Sports' Grant Hughes: "This ACC Tournament bracket has been void of any major upset, but that changes Saturday night in the Championship game. Duke is arguably the hottest team in the nation and a bona fide Final Four contender, but the Tigers' veteran bigs are a bad matchup for the Blue Devils' young inside presence. Clemson manhandled Duke in the second half of its 77-71 home win on Feb. 8. The Tigers outscored the Blue Devils 42-30 in the second half on a night Jon Scheyer's crew shot 50% from three-point range (12-of-20) and finished with less than 10 turnovers. Brad Brownell leads Clemson to its first ACC Tournament Championship in program history."

CBS Sports panel has seven pick Duke and one pick Clemson.

The Action Network picks a Clemson/Duke final and the Blue Devils coming out on top:

"As for the championship, the Tigers will be fully ready for the moment and can absolutely hang with Duke.

"I’m not picking against Duke straight up on a neutral floor, however, so give me the Blue Devils to cut down the nets in Queen City..." That said, Clemson is the most appetizing bet:

That leaves me with one outright future for this week in Charlotte: Clemson +700.

Clemson is on the opposite side of the bracket from Duke, and should cruise in its quarterfinal game. I already discussed above that I give the edge to the Tigers in a likely rematch against Louisville in the semis.

Then there’s the outside chance that Duke somehow gets knocked off before the title game, which would make Clemson a favorite on Saturday night with plenty of hedge opportunities.

And if it's indeed the Blue Devils? Well, the Tigers have done it once and have the talent to do it again.

It would take Brad Brownell’s team’s best effort, but at 7/1, it’s worth a shot.

VSIN says Clemson is the best darkhorse pick, but predicts the Blue Devils to take the crown.

Zachary Cohen: "I really wouldn’t suggest betting anything in this tournament. I know that’s absolutely ridiculous to say in a “betting pick” section, but it’s highly unlikely Duke will lose. It’s also somewhat irresponsible to bet the Blue Devils at their current number. If you absolutely have to take anything, I’d say to parlay Duke with another likely winner from another conference. And if you’re not doing that, maybe put a small little something down on Clemson. The good thing about the Tigers is that they’re on the other side of the bracket, so they wouldn’t have to worry about the Blue Devils until the finals. Having said that, Louisville is legitimately good. So, there’s no guarantee we’ll see Brad Brownell’s team in the championship game."

CFN predicts Clemson to make the title game and lose the rematch to Duke. That bracket projection calls for an SMU meeting on Thursday and a Louisville matchup on Friday.

Odds to win ACC Tournament

Team Odds

Duke -340

Louisville +650

Clemson +700

North Carolina +2800

SMU +6500

Wake Forest +8500

Pittsburgh +24000

Stanford +24000

Syracuse +25000

Georgia Tech +25000

Virginia Tech +25000

California +25000

Virginia +25000

Notre Dame +25000

Florida State +25000


