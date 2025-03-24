Chase Hunter, Ian Schieffelin earn first-team All-District honors

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball senior guard Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) and senior forward Ian Schieffelin (Atlanta, Ga./Grayson) were named NABC All-District First Team performers, announced by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The All-District honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division I. The NABC introduced a new model for its Division I district alignment this season, with schools arranged by state rather than by conference. The modernized NABC Division I district alignment features 10 geographic regions that each encompass multiple states. Hunter was previously named First Team All-ACC, while Schieffelin earned Second Team honors from the league. This marks Hunter and Schieffelin’s first postseason honor from the NABC. Hunter’s and Schieffelin’s honors make it three consecutive seasons that Clemson has produced an NABC All-District First Team player (PJ Hall, 2024; Hunter Tyson, 2023). It is the only occurrence in program history. Terrell McIntyre (1999) and Will Solomon (2000) last did it in consecutive years prior to Hall and Tyson. Hunter was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List as he finished a strong final campaign for the Tigers. He led Clemson in scoring with 16.5 points per game, while also adding 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. He is one of only four players in the country to average at least 16.5 points, and shoot at least .470/.400/.860 from the field, three and free throw line. He has posted 11 20-point games, including a career-high 30 points at Boise State. Hunter finished his career third all-time at Clemson in scoring (1,789). He is sixth all-time in school history in assists (435). Considering his unique path to a six-year career at Clemson, if you subtract his first two seasons, Hunter would still be top 10 in school history in scoring. He finished his career with two 400-point seasons and his first 500-point campaign this season. Hunter’s 561 points in 2024-25 ranks 15th in school history.

Schieffelin built on his Most Improved award from last season. He finished the season averaging a career-high 12.4 points per game, while adding 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest.

He completed consecutive 300-rebound seasons and finished seventh in school history with 884 career rebounds. Schieffelin posted a career-high 20 rebounds in a win over No. 4 Kentucky – the most rebounds in a game at Clemson since Harold Jamison (March 4, 1999).

Schieffelin became the second player since at least 1996-97 to post a stat line of at least 18 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks in a single game. He did it against Penn State in the Sunshine Slam championship game.

He finished his career with two 300-rebound seasons, tied for the second-most in school history (Sharone Wright, Dale Davis) and trails only Tree Rollins who produced four. Schieffelin completed his in back-to-back seasons, the first since Wright.

Schieffelin totaled 12 double-doubles this season.