Brownell’s Tigers top Towson

Another hot-shooting night helped Clemson rally from a 7-point second-half deficit to an 80-75 win over Towson on Wednesday in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson improved to 8-2 while dropping the visiting Tigers to the same record.

Clemson shot 54% overall and 61% on 3-pointers, sinking a season-high 14 from beyond the arc.

Brad Brownell’s Tigers led at the half on the strength of that standout outside shooting.

Seven of Clemson’s first eight made field goals were 3-pointers as the ACC Tigers trailed by as much as six points and rallied back.

The host Tigers hit nine first-half 3-pointers in all, spreading the wealth with three hitting multiple treys in Chase Hunter (2), Alex Hemenway (2) and Josh Beadle (2). Clemson shot 50% from the field overall but struggled with turnovers (9) to keep it a 2-point edge.

Towson came out of the break hot, scoring 15 of the second session’s first 21 points, but Clemson cut the visiting Tigers’ lead to one with 10 to go.

A Hunter 3-pointer tied things back up with under eight to go and Hemenway trey gave Clemson its first lead since early in the half with under seven to go.

Tight into the final minutes, a PJ Hall bucket with under three to go gave Clemson a 5-point edge. Hall had a game-high 22 points.

Hunter Tyson hit a key late field goal as the ACC Tigers pulled away, tallying his fourth double-double of the season, with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Tyson and Hall were joined in double-figures by Hunter (14; adding 7 assists) and Hemenway (15).

Towson was held with a field goal for three minutes in the final stretch.

Clemson heads to Atlanta to play in the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase next versus Loyola Chicago at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at State Farm Arena.