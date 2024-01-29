CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Brownell said he stands by his postgame comments. (Photo: Rob Kinnan / USATODAY)
Brownell said he stands by his postgame comments. (Photo: Rob Kinnan / USATODAY)

Brownell speaks to head of ACC officials about Duke game, doesn't regret comments on officiating
by - Senior Writer - 2024 Jan 29 10:55

Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell has spoken to the ACC about the officiating in Saturdays heartbreaking loss at Duke and says, while he doesn't expect any punishment from the league, he also stands by his postgame statements.

A series of questionable calls marred the ending of the 72-71 Blue Devil victory. The Blue Devils, down by one, had the ball with 7.4 seconds to play when Tyrese Proctor drove down the court and drew a foul call. He hit both free throws to give Duke a one-point lead with one second to play. Clemson’s Joe Girard threw a full-court pass to Clemson star PJ Hall, who appeared to collide with Duke's Mark Mitchell before he fumbled the ball, which sealed the win for the Blue Devils.

Girard had to be restrained from going after the officials, and Brownell said in his postgame comments that the game “was taken from us.”

Brownell told TigerNet Monday that he has spoken with the league and that he doesn’t expect punishment for his comments.

“I don't think so. I've had conversations with the supervisor of officials and sent in calls, and we discussed them. It's part of the process,” Brownell said. “It's not easy to officiate these games. And it's not easy to coach them. We all have a hard job, and we are all competitive people. Emotion gets the best of us sometimes.”

He said he still stands by his postgame comments.

“I don't regret saying something of the things I said. I do think there were mistakes made and that's OK. That's going to happen,” Brownell said. “We made plenty of mistakes ourselves. I don't really want to get into it any deeper than that. I need to get onto Louisville, and my team needs to get onto Louisville.”

Clemson hosts Louisville on Tuesday night at 9 pm.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
Brownell speaks to head of ACC officials about Duke game, doesn't regret comments on officiating
Brownell speaks to head of ACC officials about Duke game, doesn't regret comments on officiating
Tigers land in another preseason Top 10
Tigers land in another preseason Top 10
Elite NC prospect commits to Clemson
Elite NC prospect commits to Clemson
Tigers trounce Demon Deacons
Tigers trounce Demon Deacons
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 43) Author
spacer TNET: Brownell speaks to head of ACC officials about Duke game, doesn't regret comments on officiating
 TigerNet News®
spacer I miss Rick Barnes' attitude***
 johnstoneF3
spacer Here's a thought...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: Here's a thought...
 jm1959®
spacer Re: Here's a thought...
 castaway®
spacer Re: Here's a thought...
 macodi
spacer Keep pointing out the obvious since thats what you are best at
 ClemsonWSPanic
spacer Here's the thing Captain Obvious...
 BigCUFan®
spacer What game did you watch?
 Judge Keller®
spacer You're suggesting the main reason Clemson lost that game...
 BigCUFan®
spacer No, I'm not suggesting it.
 Judge Keller®
spacer I will say this...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: You're suggesting the main reason Clemson lost that game...
 Matt_Joker®
spacer Re: Here's a thought...
 Clemson mountaineers®
spacer Re: Here's a thought...
 rhettfla
spacer No one has ever said that we played a flawless game.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: No one has ever said that we played a flawless game.
 tdqtiger
spacer Re: No one has ever said that we played a flawless game.
 rhettfla
spacer Re: Here's a thought...
 Pig®
spacer Did you say the same thing when we played Maryland in football in 1985?
 Judge Keller®
spacer You're comparing apples and oranges...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Yes, it is apples and oranges.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: Yes, it is apples and oranges.
 viztiz®
spacer What is apples and oranges is what happened and your version of the game
 rhettfla
spacer The point about fouls called on PJ and Ian applies for the whole game.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: The point about fouls called on PJ and Ian applies for the whole game.***
 rhettfla
spacer I know what you are saying.....
 Lennon-McCartney®
spacer Re: Here's a thought...
 knowitall
spacer Lol... everyone over the age of 8
 TIGERFANN
spacer Re: Lol... everyone over the age of 8
 Cdixon11
spacer Ummmmm
 crawdad64
spacer "I do think there were mistakes made and that's OK."
 Tiger95
spacer Was it bad calls or missed opportunites?
 TigerPunk
spacer Re: Was it bad calls or missed opportunites?
 wildblulou®
spacer Some of both!***
 BigCUFan®
spacer We are never going to get those calls at Duke or North Carolina so how about
 STERLING®
spacer Re: We are never going to get those calls at Duke or North Carolina so how about
 70tig
spacer Agreed, this is the part that the ref apologists...
 Lennon-McCartney®
spacer I am a Clemson fan.
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: TNET: Brownell speaks to head of ACC officials about Duke game,
 SouthernTiger09
spacer It's nice to have a coach who stands up for his team.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Brad hasn't stood up for ####. You're delusional***
 johnstoneF3
spacer But when Dabo does the same thing you call him a crybaby....
 GSCtiger®
spacer I would have liked for Brad to have been more aggressive toward the refs.
 TigerHawk76®
Read all 43 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts