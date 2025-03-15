Brownell on being locked out of the locker room at halftime of the ACC Tournament

In addition to some questionable calls late in the game, the Tigers encountered an unusual and frustrating situation at halftime—they were locked out of their locker room for the first four minutes.

The team and coaches had to prepare in the hallway as Brownell gave his halftime speech outside the locker room. Obviously, this type of disruption to their halftime process is not ideal. Add the fact that anyone connected to Louisville could have listened to Brownell's adjustments as it was in the hallway.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell was asked if this has ever happened to one of his teams before.

“No, not at this level. It’s disappointing, obviously,” he said.

The bizarre situation was more reminiscent of a youth sports event, where players huddle in the hallway rather than a big-time college tournament setting.

Update: An ACC spokesperson told TigerNet that the locker room door could only be locked from inside.

Check out the footage of them at halftime below:

More of the scene as Clemson could not access their locker rooms here in Charlotte at halftime. #ACCTournament pic.twitter.com/LojBGxdTXQ — Dusty Baker (@DustyBakerTV) March 15, 2025