Brownell on being locked out of the locker room at halftime of the ACC Tournament

Brownell on being locked out of the locker room at halftime of the ACC Tournament
Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, March 15 2025

Clemson faced more than just a tough opponent in their 76-73 loss to Louisville in the ACC Tournament on Friday night.

In addition to some questionable calls late in the game, the Tigers encountered an unusual and frustrating situation at halftime—they were locked out of their locker room for the first four minutes.

The team and coaches had to prepare in the hallway as Brownell gave his halftime speech outside the locker room. Obviously, this type of disruption to their halftime process is not ideal. Add the fact that anyone connected to Louisville could have listened to Brownell's adjustments as it was in the hallway.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell was asked if this has ever happened to one of his teams before.

“No, not at this level. It’s disappointing, obviously,” he said.

The bizarre situation was more reminiscent of a youth sports event, where players huddle in the hallway rather than a big-time college tournament setting.

Update: An ACC spokesperson told TigerNet that the locker room door could only be locked from inside.

Check out the footage of them at halftime below:

