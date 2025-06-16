Brownell announces Clemson's new director of sport performance

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men's basketball Head Coach Brad Brownell announced the hiring of Jon Uribe (U-REE-bee) as the director of basketball sport performance. "I'm excited to add Jon to our staff," said Brownell. "He has been mentored by some outstanding coaches in the field and has been a part of some highly successful programs, leading basketball sport performance at Furman, UAB and Louisiana-Lafayette. Having been a college basketball player, Jon understands how to use the weight room and translate that to elite performance on the court." Uribe comes to Clemson from nearby Furman where he served in the same role as the men's basketball director of sport performance during the 2024-25 season. The Paladins finished 25-10 last season with berths in the Southern Conference Tournament championship game and the NIT. Prior to his arrival at Furman, he spent four seasons as the head strength and conditioning coach for UAB men's basketball. With the help of Uribe, the Blazers posted a school-record 27 wins and reached the NCAA Tournament in 2022. UAB followed its record-setting season with a program-best 29 wins in 2023 en route to a berth in the NIT finals. In 2023-24, the Blazers totaled 23 wins and returned to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons. Uribe played a pivotal role in the development and durability of the Blazers in both historic seasons, including the development of standout pros Jordan "Jelly" Walker and Trey Jemison (former Clemson Tiger) after three seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette. While in that role, he helped the Ragin' Cajuns to the 2018 Sun Belt Conference championship and a school-record 27 wins. Uribe served as an assistant strength coach for the Florida men's basketball team during the 2016-17 season under the leadership of Preston Greene. The Gators made the NCAA tournament and had a magical run to the Elite Eight. Florida finished with 27 total wins and tied the school record for third-most conference wins in school history. Uribe got his start in strength and conditioning as an intern at Arizona. He assisted in the training of various Olympic sports such as baseball, softball, volleyball, swimming/diving, soccer and gymnastics. A former basketball student-athlete at the University of Texas Permian Basin from 2012-14, Uribe earned a bachelor's degree in exercise science from UTPB in 2014 and received his master's degree in sport management from Florida in 2019. Uribe is a certified strength and conditioning specialist through the NSCA, holds a level I USA Weightlifting certification, and is a certified fascial stretch therapist by the Stretch to Win Institute. Additionally, he is a certified strength and conditioning coach throughout the CSCCA (Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association).