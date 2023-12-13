|
Brownell, players preview unbeaten Tigers' trip to Memphis
2023 Dec 13 17:34-
No. 13-ranked Clemson men's basketball (9-0) heads to Memphis (7-2) for a 3 p.m. tip on Saturday (ESPN+ broadcast).
Clemson coach Brad Brownell and players Ian Schieffelin and Chauncey Wiggins previewed the matchup:
