CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Ian Schieffelin and the Tigers moved to 9-0 last week with wins over South Carolina and TCU.
Brownell, players preview unbeaten Tigers' trip to Memphis
by - 2023 Dec 13 17:34

No. 13-ranked Clemson men's basketball (9-0) heads to Memphis (7-2) for a 3 p.m. tip on Saturday (ESPN+ broadcast).

Clemson coach Brad Brownell and players Ian Schieffelin and Chauncey Wiggins previewed the matchup:

