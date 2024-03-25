Brownell, players postgame press conference after advancing to Sweet 16

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson defeated Baylor 72-64, advancing to the Sweet 16. Brad Brownell became the first Clemson coach to lead the team to multiple Sweet 16 appearances. Coach Brownell and the players shared their thoughts on the significance of their victory, their journey throughout the season, including overcoming challenges, and the unity and brotherhood within the team that has propelled them to success in the tournament.

