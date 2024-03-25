CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Brownell, players postgame press conference after advancing to Sweet 16

Brownell, players postgame press conference after advancing to Sweet 16
by - 2024 Mar 25 08:54

Clemson defeated Baylor 72-64, advancing to the Sweet 16. Brad Brownell became the first Clemson coach to lead the team to multiple Sweet 16 appearances.

Coach Brownell and the players shared their thoughts on the significance of their victory, their journey throughout the season, including overcoming challenges, and the unity and brotherhood within the team that has propelled them to success in the tournament.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson gymnastics selected for program’s first NCAA Tournament
Clemson gymnastics selected for program’s first NCAA Tournament
Vegas odds, game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Arizona
Vegas odds, game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Arizona
Clemson infielder named ACC player of the week
Clemson infielder named ACC player of the week
Brownell, players postgame press conference after advancing to Sweet 16
Brownell, players postgame press conference after advancing to Sweet 16
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts