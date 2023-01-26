CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Brevin Galloway posts viral video after surgery on a horrific groin injury
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Jan 26, Thu 22:33

This sounds pretty wild, and don't read this if you are eating.

Clemson standout guard Brevin Galloway shared on Thursday via Instagram that he had surgery on his groin after it basically exploded following a nap after a workout.

"Now, I go to the doctor, I have surgery, and three hours later, my %&* are reduced to a normal size," Galloway said.

Galloway will likely miss a game or two recovering from his injury.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell told ESPN's Jeff Goodman "no comment" on Galloway's viral Instagram video.

Best of luck to Galloway on a full recovery because this sounded like a nightmare to deal with.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson falls at Georgia Tech
Clemson falls at Georgia Tech
Clemson guard posts viral video after surgery on a horrific groin injury
Clemson guard posts viral video after surgery on a horrific groin injury
Clemson celebrates 2023 NGWSD Sunday at Littlejohn
Clemson celebrates 2023 NGWSD Sunday at Littlejohn
Three Tigers named preseason All-ACC softball
Three Tigers named preseason All-ACC softball
Post your comments!
Read all 17 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest