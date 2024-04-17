Breaking: Clemson men's basketball lands transfer Viktor Lakhin

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson men's basketball went to the transfer portal for its latest big addition. Cincinnati transfer Viktor Lakhin (6-11 240) committed to the Tigers on Wednesday. Lakhin averaged as much as 11.6 points per game with the Bearcats. He scored 26 points with 11 rebounds in a matchup with Eastern Washington last season. A native of Anapa, Russia, the 22-year-old has played in three seasons total at the college level. He visited Clemson over the weekend. On3 rates him as a 4-star transfer and the No. 15 center out of the portal. Cincinnati bio 2023-24 (RS JUNIOR) Started 24 games with 29 total appearances ... Missed UCF home win due to illness and exited Kansas State game late due to ankle injury, which kept him out till Big 12 Quarterfinals 12 days later ... Posted 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench at No. 1 Houston ... Scored season-high 26 points (with 11 rebounds) against Eastern Washington, the first of six-straight double-figure scoring games early in the season ... Those 26 points were the most for a Cincinnati big since Kyle Washington's 27 against UConn in 2017 ... Followed the EWU game with a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double against Northern Kentucky ... Had 13 double-figure scoring games for the year and three with double-digit rebounds ... Was 5-for-6 from deep in the blowout win over Georgia Tech for 15 points, a new development in his game after he had 11-such attempts his first two years. 2022-23 (RS SOPHOMORE) Earned degree in May 2023, needing only three years ... Academic All-AAC ... Became one of the most-improved players in the AAC, averaging 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds (team-high) while starting 32 of the 33 games in which he appeared ... No. 15 nationally (and tops in the AAC) with a 61.7 percent shooting clip ... Fourth in the league for blocks (1.4 per game) and seventh for rebounding ... Played the first seven minutes at Tulane on Feb. 7 before suffering a lower-body injury that kept him out of the next three, and he battled it the rest of the season ... His eight blocks at SMU were sixth in UC history (and most since Eric Hicks' triple-double against Marquette in 2006) and the most in the AAC since 2017 ... Swatted seven more against Temple in AAC Quarterfinal win that tied the league's tourney record ... Collected 20 double-figure scoring games with 13 in a row at one point ... Notched seven double-doubles as well, including a career-high 22 points with 10 boards against Memphis ... Other double-doubles came against Cleveland State (14/12), NJIT (10/10), Bryant (16/11), Detroit Mercy (18/15) and Tulane (13/13) ... The 15 boards against the Titans were UC's most since Tre Scott in Feb. 2020 versus UCF ... Second on the team with 39 steals despite missing three-plus games ... Had two behind-the-back assists on the year as well and was 2-for-4 on three-pointers with makes against Xavier and Memphis ... Boasted a 3.5 percent decrease in body fat from previous year. 2021-22 (RS FRESHMAN) Appeared in 29 games, all in reserve duty, averaging 4.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game on 53.8 percent shooting, recording 19 steals and nine blocks as well ... Most-improved Bearcat on the bench press with 10 added reps ... Battled injury throughout the season as well ... Scored in double-figures twice (beginning with 10 against Presbyterian), including a season-high 13 against NEC champ Bryant ... Also had a career-high 11 rebounds in that one to earn AAC Freshman of the Week honors, UC's first since Jarron Cumberland in 2016-17 ... Went 5-for-7 at Houston and SMU to close regular-season, his highest scoring output since the first two AAC games ... Also added eight points and six boards at Xavier on the heels of his Freshman of the Week honor ... Held top bench press improvement on the team (adding 10 reps). 2020-21 (FRESHMAN) Did not see action due to injury. PRIOR TO CINCINNATI Averaged 9.8 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 47.2 percent from the field at the 2019 FIBA Under 18 European Championship where he helped guide the Russians to a sixth-place finish … saw four seasons of play as a member of the CSKA-2 Moscow club team … averaged 12.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 47.2 percent from the field in 12 games as a junior playing in the U-21 Youth Championship. PERSONAL Born July 30, 2001 in Anapa, Russia … son of Olga and Alexander Lakhin … has two brothers, Alexander and Vasiliy … right-handed.

Incredible hands. Catches everything thrown his way. Terrific finisher and lob threat.



Really good rim protector. Not the outside threat that PJ was but athletic and really good. https://t.co/xQ7LtJVIIu — Terrence Oglesby (@T_Oglesby22) April 17, 2024

