CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Jack Clark is staying in the ACC and heading to Clemson. (Photo: Rob Chenoy / USATODAY)
Jack Clark is staying in the ACC and heading to Clemson. (Photo: Rob Chenoy / USATODAY)

Clemson picks up commitment from NC State guard Jack Clark
by - 2023 Apr 18, Tue 12:14

NC State grad transfer Jack Clark (6-8 200) has committed to Clemson.

Clark averaged nine points over 23 games last season, starting in 17 contests, adding 6.9 rebounds a game.

He started his career at La Salle, where as a junior he averaged 12 points per game, improving the number to 13.7 points in conference play.

Clark is originally from Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, where he was a 3-star prospect.

Earlier in the day, Clemson had a former center commit to a transfer to NC State with Ben Middlebrooks.

Clark is a second transfer commitment in this class, joining All-Mountain West honoree Jake Heidbreder (6-5 180 guard).

Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson center commits to North Carolina State
Former Clemson center commits to North Carolina State
Clemson debuts in top 10 of ESPN preseason ranking
Clemson debuts in top 10 of ESPN preseason ranking
Patrick Mahomes says Justyn Ross' talent is "through the roof"
Patrick Mahomes says Justyn Ross' talent is "through the roof"
Clemson lands commitment from NC State guard
Clemson lands commitment from NC State guard
Post your comments!
Read all 19 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week