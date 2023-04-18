Clemson lands commitment from NC State guard

|
Clemson picks up commitment from NC State guard Jack Clark
|2023 Apr 18, Tue 12:14-
NC State grad transfer Jack Clark (6-8 200) has committed to Clemson.
Clark averaged nine points over 23 games last season, starting in 17 contests, adding 6.9 rebounds a game. He started his career at La Salle, where as a junior he averaged 12 points per game, improving the number to 13.7 points in conference play. Clark is originally from Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, where he was a 3-star prospect. Earlier in the day, Clemson had a former center commit to a transfer to NC State with Ben Middlebrooks. Clark is a second transfer commitment in this class, joining All-Mountain West honoree Jake Heidbreder (6-5 180 guard).
