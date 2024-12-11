CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Ace Buckner joins Dallas Thomas among redshirts for the Tigers.
Ace Buckner joins Dallas Thomas among redshirts for the Tigers.

Ace Buckner to redshirt for the 2024-25 season
by - Correspondent - 2024 Dec 11 15:04

Another member of the 2024 Clemson men's basketball class is set to redshirt.

Guard Ace Buckner has been sidelined for the first ten games of the young season. Brad Brownell announced on Wednesday that Buckner would redshirt for the remainder of the season.

Brownell added that Buckner underwent successful shoulder surgery and has begun practicing with the team. According to the Clemson head coach, however, he is too far into the season to be inserted back into the lineup.

Buckner joins Dallas Thomas as the second freshman to redshirt.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Second Clemson men's hoops Tiger set to redshirt
Second Clemson men's hoops Tiger set to redshirt
Bryan Bresee earns NFL honor for game-clinching play
Bryan Bresee earns NFL honor for game-clinching play
CBS ranks three Clemson-Texas matchup standouts within CFP 'most impactful'
CBS ranks three Clemson-Texas matchup standouts within CFP 'most impactful'
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts