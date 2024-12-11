Second Clemson men's hoops Tiger set to redshirt

Guard Ace Buckner has been sidelined for the first ten games of the young season. Brad Brownell announced on Wednesday that Buckner would redshirt for the remainder of the season.

Brownell added that Buckner underwent successful shoulder surgery and has begun practicing with the team. According to the Clemson head coach, however, he is too far into the season to be inserted back into the lineup.

Buckner joins Dallas Thomas as the second freshman to redshirt.