ACC teams rank 1-2 in Directors' Cup standings after winter sports wrap

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Leading the way in the updated 2024-25 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup Division I Standings, which were published Thursday following the conclusion of all NCAA winter sports seasons, are two Atlantic Coast Conference schools in Stanford and North Carolina. Stanford has tallied 904.00 total points thus far this year, adding to its points total with top 10 NCAA Championship finishes in women’s swimming & diving (2nd), men’s gymnastics (2nd), men’s swimming & diving (8th) and fencing (9th). The Cardinal have scored points across 13 sports this season. North Carolina is second overall with 896.75 points. The Tar Heels had a pair of top-10 NCAA winter sports finishes by men's indoor track & field (8th) and women's basketball (9th). North Carolina has scored points in 16 different sports thus far in the 2024-25 academic year. Clemson is 16th out of 18 ACC teams and 64th overall in total points with slightly fewer in the winter (123.50) than the fall sports (129.25). Tiger sports that scored for the winter included women's track and field (20th; 53 points), gymnastics (25th; 45.5) and men's basketball (33rd; 25). Overall, the ACC has six teams ranked in the top 25 of the LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup Division I Winter Standings (as of April 22) – Stanford (1st – 904.00), North Carolina (2nd – 866.75), NC State (13th – 558.50), Duke (16th – 542.50), Virginia (19th – 538.25) and Notre Dame (22nd – 502.50). All 18 ACC member institutions rank in the top 90 of the most updated standings, one of three conferences across all of NCAA Division I. This winter, Virginia won its fifth straight NCAA title in women’s swimming & diving, while Notre Dame won the program’s 14th national title in fencing. The ACC also picked up an NCAA team title in the fall, as North Carolina won the 2024 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship. “What a thrilling winter season it was for our dedicated student-athletes and coaches, and the 10 sports we proudly sponsor. Notably, the Virginia women’s swimming & diving team won its fifth straight NCAA Championship and Notre Dame fencing won the program’s 14th national title,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “As our spring sports take center stage, they are competing at the highest level. We eagerly anticipate the exciting moments that lie ahead as we approach the conclusion of the 2024-25 academic year.” Scoring Structure Update for 2024-25: New this year, an additional countable sport has been added on the Division I side, bringing the total number of countable sports to five (5). On the women’s side, soccer joins basketball and volleyball, while the men’s side will continue to be baseball and basketball. Overall, 19 total sports are counted for the final standings in June, including the five countable sports, and the next highest 14 (max.) sports scored for each institution, regardless of gender. The spring Division I Learfield Directors’ Cup standings will be updated and published in mid-June.