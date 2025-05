ACC announces new Clemson opponents for 18-game slate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced the matchups of the league’s 18-game men’s basketball schedule for the 2025-26 season. The ACC has had 20-game conference schedules since the 2019-20 season and last played 18-game league schedules from the 2012-13 through 2018-19 seasons. The league announced the 18-game conference schedules for 2025-26 on May 7. The 18-game schedule features teams starting league play in late December and ending on the first Saturday of March. Each team will play one primary partner both home and away as well as one variable partner home and away. The variable partner will be determined each season. Teams will play one game, home or away, against 14 of the remaining 15 teams annually. Primary Partners: Boston College-Notre Dame Clemson-Georgia Tech California-Stanford Duke-North Carolina Florida State-Miami Louisville-SMU NC State-Wake Forest Pitt-Syracuse Virginia Tech-Virginia Variable Partners for 2025-26 Season: Boston College-Miami California-Georgia Tech Clemson-Pitt Duke-Louisville Florida State-SMU North Carolina-Syracuse NC State-Virginia Notre Dame-Stanford Virginia Tech-Wake Forest 2025-26 CLEMSON BASKETBALL OPPONENTS Rival (H & A): Georgia Tech Repeats (H & A): Pittsburgh Home Only: SMU, Florida State, Miami, NC State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Boston College Away Only: California, Stanford, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Duke, Notre Dame, Syracuse No Play: Virginia The full conference schedule, including dates, times and television designations, will be announced in September. 