70 Clemson student-athletes set to graduate in May ceremonies

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Seventy student-athletes and 36 students in support roles and spirit squads are set to earn degrees during Clemson University’s Commencement ceremonies on May 11-12, 2023. The ceremonies are taking place in Littlejohn Coliseum. This includes 91 undergraduate degrees and 15 master’s degrees. Clemson also honored 17 students with anticipated graduation in August at a luncheon on May 10. Of the 130 total students being recognized, 101 are earning bachelor’s degrees, 22 are earning master’s degrees and seven are earning graduate certificates. Those being recognized hail from 21 different states, nine countries, 38 majors across all seven of Clemson’s colleges, and 16 first-generation college graduates. The student-athletes come from 14 athletic programs, headlined by Giano Roberts, the 2023 National Champion in the 60m hurdles. Three members of the 2023 ACC Women’s Golf Championship team and nine from the ACC Championship football program are included. The list also includes the ACC record-holder in the 60m dash, Kiara Grant, three-time All-American Megan Bornkamp and Skip Prosser award winner Hunter Tyson, who has earned his master’s degree in athletic leadership. In the most recent release, Clemson Athletics matched a department record with a 95 percent Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the 2012-15 cohort in data released by the NCAA. It was the ninth consecutive cohort in which Clemson’s department-wide GSR was at 91 percent or higher, and second in a row at 95 percent, one of four public Power Five schools nationally to make that claim. Clemson athletes also compiled a 991 Academic Progress Rate, its second-highest mark on record. We're always proud to host @KirkHerbstreit on a beautiful fall Saturday.



We're overjoyed to see him here on a perfect spring Thursday to watch his son Tye graduate from Clemson. pic.twitter.com/y7BSi5doYw — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 11, 2023 While we wait for our game tonight, we want to take a moment to celebrate our graduates 🎓 pic.twitter.com/BKTmk31CrO — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) May 11, 2023 Getting it done in the classroom. 👏@tylercorbitt5@_nickhoffmann@robbhughes13#ClemsonFamily 🎓 pic.twitter.com/olxCogCdtW — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 11, 2023 Clemson grads 🎓 pic.twitter.com/1SlINEghOu — Clemson Volleyball 🏐 (@ClemsonVB) May 11, 2023 2019 ⏩ 2023



Look how far you’ve come, congratulations! pic.twitter.com/4Jhr8cIFf9 — Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) May 11, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now