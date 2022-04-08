WATCH: Seth Beer smacks walk-off homer on National Beer Day

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Beer is good.

Former Tiger Seth Beer blasted a three-run walk-off home run (386 feet) off of Robert Suarez to give the Diamondbacks a 4-2 Opening Day win over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night.

Beer's clutch home run was actually on National Beer Day. For the game, he had two hits, including the walk-off homer and three RBIs.

Hopefully, he and a few teammates got a celebratory beer after the win.

Check out his homer below: