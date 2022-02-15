|
WATCH: Monte Lee, Tigers preview opening series with Indiana
|Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 3:23 PM-
Clemson gets its 2022 season underway on Friday afternoon with Indiana out of the Big Ten.
The Tigers and Hoosiers are set for a 4 p.m. start (ACCNX) on Friday and Tigers head coach Monte Lee sees a lineup and rotation that's largely set.
Lee said he will go with right-hander Mack Anglin in game one, right-hander Nick Clayton in game two and righty Nick Hoffman in the finale, with left-handed reliever Geoffrey Gilbert as a go-to long-relief option and sophomore lefty Ryan Ammons as the go-to for a closer.
Watch more from Lee and players below: