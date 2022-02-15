WATCH: Monte Lee, Tigers preview opening series with Indiana

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson gets its 2022 season underway on Friday afternoon with Indiana out of the Big Ten.

The Tigers and Hoosiers are set for a 4 p.m. start (ACCNX) on Friday and Tigers head coach Monte Lee sees a lineup and rotation that's largely set.

Lee said he will go with right-hander Mack Anglin in game one, right-hander Nick Clayton in game two and righty Nick Hoffman in the finale, with left-handed reliever Geoffrey Gilbert as a go-to long-relief option and sophomore lefty Ryan Ammons as the go-to for a closer.

Watch more from Lee and players below: