WATCH: Monte Lee talks about 'time of grieving' as time at Clemson is over

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson baseball manager Monte Lee talked to Scott Eisberg of WCIV in a one-on-one interview recently after his firing and what's next for him professionally.

"It's certainly a time of grieving. Certainly sad that my time at Clemson is over. I feel like I failed the kids here. I've always been an accountable guy for every program and team that I've coached and ran. Certainly disappointed in myself that we couldn't win more games. That certainly always falls on the head coach, but it is also a time of great gratitude, appreciation, and reflection."

Clemson hosted three regionals in three years to start Lee's tenure and won an ACC Baseball Championship in 2016, but it missed the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons for the program's first time since 1986.

"I am just grateful for the opportunity I have had here at Clemson. The people here have been great to me, the administration, support staff, players, and the community. It's been a wonderful seven years. I am going to miss the players an awful lot. I am going to miss coaching an awful lot. I have to turn the page, move forward, and see the next opportunity for me."

Lee went on to say that he hopes to be coaching shortly, whether it be in a head coaching role, an assistant coach, or a support or scouting role.

Straight class. Only way to describe Monte Lee. Just caught up with him as he was saying some goodbye's, cleaning out the locker room, and sitting in the Doug Kingsmore dugout reflecting a bit. pic.twitter.com/qHPKLaUf1U — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) June 1, 2022