WATCH: Monte Lee says he can lead Clemson back in right direction

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson coach Monte Lee said late Wednesday that he believes he can right the ship after a first losing baseball season in Clemson since the 1950s.

Clemson wrapped a 25-27 campaign with an 11-5 win over Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday. Lee offered his thoughts on the next steps for the program in the postgame press conference below: