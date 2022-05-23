WATCH: Max Wagner, Monte Lee on Wagner's POY honor, ACC tournament
by - 2022 May 23, Mon 16:16

Power-hitting third baseman Max Wagner was named ACC Player of the Year after a dynamic sophomore campaign.

He spoke about his big jump to being the conference's best hitter this season and the postseason push his team is making.

Tigers head coach Monte Lee also hiton Wagner's progression and the challenge in Charlotte's ACC Baseball Championship this week.

Watch below:

