WATCH: Max Wagner, Monte Lee on Wagner's POY honor, ACC tournament

TigerNet Staff by

Power-hitting third baseman Max Wagner was named ACC Player of the Year after a dynamic sophomore campaign.

He spoke about his big jump to being the conference's best hitter this season and the postseason push his team is making.

Tigers head coach Monte Lee also hiton Wagner's progression and the challenge in Charlotte's ACC Baseball Championship this week.

Watch below: