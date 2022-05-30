WATCH: Former Tiger Eli White makes great leaping catch at wall

Former Clemson baseball player Eli White showed off his defensive skills in the first inning of the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays game on Monday.

With two runners on, White sped back to the wall and robbed a home run well over the bullpen wall from Ji-man Choi.

Watch the play below:

ELI WHITE WITH THE INCREDIBLE ROBBERY ?? pic.twitter.com/6SF1PcHTNx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 31, 2022

Ji-Man Choi couldn't help but smile after Eli White robbed him of this homer ?? pic.twitter.com/y7FnZZNYl4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 31, 2022

White hit a 2-run home run in the next inning.