WATCH: Former Tiger Eli White makes great leaping catch at wall
by - 2022 May 30, Mon 22:26

Former Clemson baseball player Eli White showed off his defensive skills in the first inning of the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays game on Monday.

With two runners on, White sped back to the wall and robbed a home run well over the bullpen wall from Ji-man Choi.

Watch the play below:

White hit a 2-run home run in the next inning.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Former Tiger Eli White makes great leaping catch at wall
WATCH: Former Tiger Eli White makes great leaping catch at wall
Mike Williams says he and Hunter Renfrow talked about teaming up with Raiders
Mike Williams says he and Hunter Renfrow talked about teaming up with Raiders
Mahomes on Justyn Ross: 'I can only imagine how good he's going to be'
Mahomes on Justyn Ross: 'I can only imagine how good he's going to be'
Updated NCAA Tournament projection for Clemson
Updated NCAA Tournament projection for Clemson
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest