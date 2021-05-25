WATCH: Former Clemson standout hits 100th MLB homer

Former Clemson standout Brad Miller is having a stellar 2021 season with the Philadelphia Phillies hitting .329 with five homers and 13 RBIs.

During Monday's game against the Marlins, he hit his 100th career MLB homer, making him the first former Clemson player to reach the 100 homer career mark.

He is the 938th player in MLB history to reach the 100 homer milestone.

Miller has homered in the last two games (3-run blast on Monday).

For his MLB career, he has hit .243 with 100 homers and 331 RBIs.

Check out his 100th homer below:

Brad Miller - Philadelphia Phillies (5) pic.twitter.com/jKmP9Dj8s7 — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) May 25, 2021

So incredibly proud of my dude. 100 HRs for Brad Miller. Few understand how insanely hard this is to accomplish. #BambooBrad pic.twitter.com/GkWXEsSCc9 — Richie Shaffer May 25, 2021

Congrats to Brad Miller for his 100th career @MLB home run tonight! ?? ?? @Phillies



?? ?? ?? ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/dozS1LHxuB — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 25, 2021