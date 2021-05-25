WATCH: Former Clemson standout hits 100th MLB homer
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 8:44 AM
Miller has had an impressive MLB career (Jasen Vinlove - USA Today Sports)
Former Clemson standout Brad Miller is having a stellar 2021 season with the Philadelphia Phillies hitting .329 with five homers and 13 RBIs.

During Monday's game against the Marlins, he hit his 100th career MLB homer, making him the first former Clemson player to reach the 100 homer career mark.

He is the 938th player in MLB history to reach the 100 homer milestone.

Miller has homered in the last two games (3-run blast on Monday).

For his MLB career, he has hit .243 with 100 homers and 331 RBIs.

Check out his 100th homer below:

