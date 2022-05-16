WATCH: Dual-sport standout Will Taylor smacks his first career homer
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 May 16, Mon 10:48
Taylor is a two-sport standout at Clemson

Clemson dual-sport standout Will Taylor has certainly bounced back from a previous torn ACL.

Taylor smacked the first career homer of his young baseball career in the eighth inning of Sunday's 8-2 win against Virginia.

For the contest, he had two hits, including the homer, two walks, and three runs scored.

It was a historic homer being the first one by a member of the Clemson football team since Kyler Parker's three-run shot at Auburn in the 2010 NCAA regionals.

"It's fun to see him back out there, awesome to see him contribute right away," Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney said about Taylor at a recent Prowl & Growl.

Check out this homer below:

