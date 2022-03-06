WATCH: Clemson celebrates in locker room after sweep of South Carolina
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Mar 6, Sun 20:57

On Sunday, Clemson baseball beat their in-state rival South Carolina 5-2 to wrap up an impressive three-game sweep.

It was the first season sweep of the Gamecocks since 1999, and the Tigers were happy to 'party like it's 1999' in their locker room after the huge victory.

Check out the celebration below:

