WATCH: Clemson celebrates in locker room after sweep of South Carolina

On Sunday, Clemson baseball beat their in-state rival South Carolina 5-2 to wrap up an impressive three-game sweep.

It was the first season sweep of the Gamecocks since 1999, and the Tigers were happy to 'party like it's 1999' in their locker room after the huge victory.

Check out the celebration below:

Coach Lee & the boys enjoyed this one. ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/sG02nCCq9K — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 7, 2022

Thank you to our fans for being there for us this weekend! What a special group of young men to support! Go Tigers! — Monte Lee March 7, 2022