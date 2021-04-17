WATCH: Clemson baseball, softball make ESPN Top 10 worthy plays
by - Saturday, April 17, 2021, 11:21 AM

Both the Clemson softball and baseball team made fantastic catches in action on Friday night. Softball outfielder Alia Logoleo made a leaping catch to end Clemson's game with Boston College. The Tigers won the game 6-0.

Click the link below to see the catch:

Not to be outdone Clemson outfielder Bryce Teodosio robbed a home run against Miami in the fifth inning. Clemson lost the opener to Miami 12-3.

Click the link below to see the catch:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Trevor Lawrence responds to criticism of his recent comments
Trevor Lawrence responds to criticism of his recent comments
WATCH: Clemson baseball, softball make ESPN Top 10 worthy plays
WATCH: Clemson baseball, softball make ESPN Top 10 worthy plays
Dabo Swinney on dancing at Trevor Lawrence’s wedding
Dabo Swinney on dancing at Trevor Lawrence’s wedding
Report: Trevor Lawrence set to sign with major apparel company
Report: Trevor Lawrence set to sign with major apparel company
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest