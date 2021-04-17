|
WATCH: Clemson baseball, softball make ESPN Top 10 worthy plays
|Saturday, April 17, 2021, 11:21 AM-
Both the Clemson softball and baseball team made fantastic catches in action on Friday night. Softball outfielder Alia Logoleo made a leaping catch to end Clemson's game with Boston College. The Tigers won the game 6-0.
#SCTop10 level catch by Alia Logoleo (@alialogoleo) to end the game ?? pic.twitter.com/gQuVHr56Tj— Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) April 17, 2021
Not to be outdone Clemson outfielder Bryce Teodosio robbed a home run against Miami in the fifth inning. Clemson lost the opener to Miami 12-3.
CF @BryceTeodosio13 provides a bright spot with this outstanding effort to rob a home run in the fifth inning.#SCTop10 #D1Top10— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 17, 2021
?? https://t.co/6li6jDehPQ pic.twitter.com/33T3QpHmI2
