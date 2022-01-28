WATCH: Clemson baseball previews 2022 season
by - Friday, January 28, 2022, 2:37 PM

Clemson baseball began its preseason practice this week and the Tigers talked '22 season on Friday.

Clemson returns 21 lettermen, including four position player starters and two starting pitchers.

The Tigers start their season on Feb. 18 in a 3-game weekend series with Indiana. Clemson finished 25-27 and fifth in the Atlantic Division last season.

Hear from Tigers head coach Monte Lee below:

Caden Grice

Mack Anglin


