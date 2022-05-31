WATCH: Clemson AD on Monte Lee decision, expectations for new baseball coach

Clemson athletic director Graham Neff announced the Tigers will not retain baseball coach Monte Lee for next season after the team missed a second consecutive NCAA Tournament.

Neff said in a news conference Tuesday that his expectations for the program are regionals, super regionals and the College World Series, with the latter a spot where the program has been 12 times but not since 2010.

He commended Lee for how he has handled his job and handled the situation but added that Lee has not met his and Clemson's expectations for the role.

Watch the full news conference below: