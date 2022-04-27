Wagner homers twice as Tigers take down No. 22 Terriers
2022 Apr 27
Blake Wright scored two runs and drove two in on the night. (Clemson baseball Twitter photo)
CLEMSON, S.C. – Behind 15 runs in the first five innings, Clemson trounced No. 22 Wofford 17-4 at Doug Kingsmore on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers improved to 28-14, while the Terriers dropped to 30-11. It was the first matchup between the two teams since 2018, while Clemson won for the 19th time in the last 20 meetings.

In the first inning, Tyler Corbitt belted a two-out triple on an 0-2 pitch to score two runs, then the Terriers responded with three runs, including two on two-out hits, in the top of the second inning to take the lead. In the bottom of the second inning, a two-out error allowed Dylan Brewer to score the tying run, then Cooper Ingle crushed a two-run homer, his sixth of the year, to give Clemson a 5-3 lead.

Bryar Hawkins ripped a two-out double to score a run in the third inning, then Max Wagner grounded a two-run single on an 0-2 pitch in the fourth inning. Corbitt followed with a two-run homer, his eighth of the season, to up Clemson’s lead to 10-3. The Tigers scored multiple runs again in the fifth inning when Blake Wright lined a two-run single and Wagner hit a three-run homer. Wagner added a solo homer, his second long ball of the game and 19th of the year, in the seventh inning, and David Lewis hit a pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning.

Wagner led the Tigers’ 17-hit attack by going 3-for-5 with two homers and six RBIs, while Corbitt added four RBIs.

Tiger reliever Jay Dill (1-0) earned his first career win by tossing 2.0 hitless and scoreless innings with one strikeout. Wofford starter Clay Schwaner (0-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers travel to No. 10 Louisville for a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


