Wagner homers twice as Tigers take down No. 22 Terriers

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Behind 15 runs in the first five innings, Clemson trounced No. 22 Wofford 17-4 at Doug Kingsmore on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers improved to 28-14, while the Terriers dropped to 30-11. It was the first matchup between the two teams since 2018, while Clemson won for the 19th time in the last 20 meetings.

In the first inning, Tyler Corbitt belted a two-out triple on an 0-2 pitch to score two runs, then the Terriers responded with three runs, including two on two-out hits, in the top of the second inning to take the lead. In the bottom of the second inning, a two-out error allowed Dylan Brewer to score the tying run, then Cooper Ingle crushed a two-run homer, his sixth of the year, to give Clemson a 5-3 lead.

Bryar Hawkins ripped a two-out double to score a run in the third inning, then Max Wagner grounded a two-run single on an 0-2 pitch in the fourth inning. Corbitt followed with a two-run homer, his eighth of the season, to up Clemson’s lead to 10-3. The Tigers scored multiple runs again in the fifth inning when Blake Wright lined a two-run single and Wagner hit a three-run homer. Wagner added a solo homer, his second long ball of the game and 19th of the year, in the seventh inning, and David Lewis hit a pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning.

Wagner led the Tigers’ 17-hit attack by going 3-for-5 with two homers and six RBIs, while Corbitt added four RBIs.

Tiger reliever Jay Dill (1-0) earned his first career win by tossing 2.0 hitless and scoreless innings with one strikeout. Wofford starter Clay Schwaner (0-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers travel to No. 10 Louisville for a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

