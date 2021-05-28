Two Clemson baseball players enter transfer portal
Friday, May 28, 2021
Raffield held a 5.68 ERA and a 1.79 WHIP in eight appearances this year (Clemson athletics photo).
Redshirt freshman right-hander Carter Raffield and redshirt junior outfielder Bo Majkowski have entered the transfer portal, TigerNet confirmed Friday afternoon.

Raffield held a 5.68 ERA with a 1.79 WHIP with an 0-2 record over eight appearances in his first full season since elbow surgery after his 2019 freshman campaign. He went 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA over four appearances in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Raffield was an All-State performer at Bleckley County (Ga.) and was rated a top-50 incoming freshman for the ACC by Perfect Game (49).

The fellow Peach State product Majkowski saw four at-bats without a hit over six appearances this season. He entered the season as a career .224 hitter with 20 runs scored, 19 walks, 15 RBIs, 12 hit-by-pitches, 10 steals, nine doubles and a triple over 66 games.

He was rated as the No. 40 incoming freshman in the ACC by the Perfect Game out of Johns Creek (Ga.).

