Tigers wrap road trip at Coastal Carolina

CU Athletic Communications by

The Tigers travel to Conway, S.C. to take on Coastal Carolina on Tuesday night in their final regular-season road game of 2022.

GAME SETUP

• Who – Clemson (32-20) vs. Coastal Carolina (33-16-1)

• Best Ranking – CU – NR; CCU – NR

• When – Tuesday (6 p.m.)

• Where – Conway, S.C. (Springs Brooks Stadium)

• Watch – ESPN+

• Video Announcers – Joe Catenacci

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 47-11 (1986-22)

• Record at Coastal Carolina – Clemson leads 11-4 (1986-19)

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU, 3-5, 5.90 ERA) vs. RHP Matthew Potok (CCU, 3-0, 5.60)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 6-11 road record, won one of three games at No. 9 Virginia over the weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.8 runs per game and hitting .285 with a .489 slugging percentage, .389 on-base percentage and 29 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.61 ERA, .256 opponents’ batting average and 2.16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .973.

COASTAL CAROLINA OVERVIEW

• Coastal Carolina, who has a 19-6-1 home record and is averaging 7.7 runs per game, is led by 27th-year Head Coach Gary Gilmore.

• The Chanticleers swept Troy in three games on the road last weekend. They are hitting .284 and have a 4.79 ERA and .971 fielding percentage.

• Tyler Johnson is hitting .360 with 14 homers and 48 RBIs, Eric Brown is batting .318 with 11 steals and Austin White has 31 steals.

QUICK HITS

• Coastal Carolina defeated Clemson 16-7 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on March 22, 2022.

• A total of 27 of Clemson’s last 36 games have been against top-25 ranked teams.

• Despite being six games (10-16) under .500 in ACC play, Clemson has only been outscored by three runs (177-174) in 26 ACC games.

TIGERS COMPLETING THEIR SCHEDULE

• The Tigers have developed a competitive streak of playing the maximum number of games the NCAA and ACC allows in a regular season.

• Starting in 2002 and every year since (excluding the shortened 2020 season), Clemson has played the maximum number of regular-season games.

• From 2002 to 2019 (18 consecutive seasons), Clemson played 56 regular-season games every year.

• In 2021, the ACC only allowed for 50 regular-season games, a number Clemson reached.

• The Tigers are on track to play all 56 regular-season games in 2022, marking the 20th full season in a row they played all allowable games.