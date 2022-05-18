Tigers wrap regular season hosting Boston College
by - 2022 May 18, Wed 16:17
Mack Anglin has been Clemson's series-opening starter throughout the season and he has another big start on Thursday.
CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers conclude the regular season with a three-game series against Boston College from Thursday to Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

SERIES SETUP

• Who - Boston College (19-31, 5-22 ACC) vs. Clemson (32-21, 10-16 ACC)

• Best Ranking - BOC - NR; CU - NR

• When - Thursday (6 p.m.), Friday (3 p.m.), Saturday (Noon)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - Ron Smith, Pete Yanity

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 39-10 (2006-21)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 19-5 (2007-20)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Thursday - RHP Joe Mancini (BOC - 4-3, 4.33 ERA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 5-5, 4.41)

• Friday - RHP Henry Leake (BOC - 2-2, 6.50) vs. LHP Geoffrey Gilbert (CU - 4-2, 5.40)

• Saturday - TBA (BOC) vs. RHP Billy Barlow (CU - 1-3, 5.14)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 23-8 home record, fell to Coastal Carolina 17-2 on the road on Tuesday night.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.7 runs per game and hitting .284 with a .485 slugging percentage, .388 on-base percentage and 29 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.82 ERA, .259 opponents’ batting average and 2.10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .972.

BOSTON COLLEGE OVERVIEW

• Boston College, who has a 9-16 road record and is averaging 6.2 runs per game, is led by 12th-year Head Coach Mike Gambino.

• The Eagles fell 18-7 at home against Maine on Tuesday. They are hitting .259 and have a 6.99 ERA and .962 fielding percentage.

• Travis Honeyman is hitting .353, Joe Vetrano is batting .328 with 13 homers, Cameron Leary has 15 homers and Brendan Coffey has four saves.

QUICK HITS

• At the end of the first inning on Friday, Clemson will recognize Rusty Adkins for his induction into the National College Baseball HOF.

• On Saturday at 11:30 a.m., Clemson will honor its seniors, Chad Fairey, Geoffrey Gilbert, Bryar Hawkins, Jackson Lindley and Mac Starbuck.

• Five Tigers (Cooper Ingle, Blake Wright, Max Wagner, Bryar Hawkins, Benjamin Blackwell) have had a hitting streak of 10+ games in 2022.

HAWKINS SURGING AGAIN

• Just like he did his two full seasons (2019,21), junior infielder Bryar Hawkins is surging late in the season.

• He is hitting .247 with seven homers, a triple, eight doubles, 38 RBIs, 35 runs, a .371 on-base percentage and two steals in 53 games.

• He is hitting .328 with runners in scoring position.

• He has scored a runner from third base with less than two outs in 14 of his 16 opportunities.

• He is 15-for-40 (.375) with four homers, two doubles, 10 RBIs and a .468 on-base percentage during his active 10-game hitting streak.

• He is one of three Tigers (Benjamin Blackwell, Caden Grice) to start every game in 2022.

• He is a career .303 hitter in 82 ACC regular-season games.

• In his career, he is hitting .276 with 23 doubles, four triples, 16 homers, 81 RBIs, 93 runs and seven steals in 157 games (143 starts).

