|
Tigers wrap homestand with USC Upstate
|2022 Feb 28, Mon 18:44-
CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers close their eight-game homestand with a game against USC Upstate on Tuesday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
GAME SETUP
• Who - USC Upstate (6-1) vs. Clemson (7-0)
• Best Ranking - SCU - NR; CU - NR
• When - Tuesday (4 p.m.)
• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
• Watch - ACCNX
• Video Announcers - William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith
• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))
• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball
• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON
SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record - Clemson leads 4-1 (2009-21)
• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 4-1 (2009-21)
STARTING PITCHERS
• LHP Sawyer Worrell (SCU - 1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. RHP Billy Barlow (CU - 0-0, 1.60)
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has played all seven games at home, swept Hartford in a three-game home series last weekend by a combined score of 47-7.
• The Tigers are averaging 11.7 runs per game and hitting .327 with a .496 slugging percentage, .470 on-base percentage and one steal.
• The pitching staff has a 2.25 ERA, .203 opponents’ batting average and 3.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .992.
USC UPSTATE OVERVIEW
• USC Upstate, who has yet to play a game away from home, is led by third-year Head Coach Mike McGuire.
• The Spartans have won six games in a row. They are hitting .316 and have a 2.71 ERA and .966 fielding percentage.
• Devin Buckner is hitting .522 with two homers, 13 RBIs and 15 runs, and Noah Rabon is batting .481 with a homer, 10 RBIs and two steals.
QUICK HITS
• The Tigers and Spartans conclude their season series at Greenville, S.C. on April 12.
• Clemson has scored at least eight runs in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings.
• Clemson's bullpen is 4-0 with a 1.25 ERA, .192 opponents' batting average and 53 strikeouts against 15 walks in 36.0 innings pitched.
OFFENSIVE FIREWORKS VS. HARTFORD
• Clemson capped a three-game series sweep of Hartford with a 28-3 win in the second game of a doubleheader at home on Feb. 26.
• The 28 runs were its most in a game since defeating NC State 41-9 in Raleigh on April 7, 1979.
• The 28 runs tied for second most in a game in Tiger history. Clemson defeated Buffalo 28-1 at home in a seven-inning game on March 28, 1969.
• The 25-run victory margin tied for third highest in Tiger history, trailing only the two aforementioned games.
• The Tigers scored in every inning in which they batted for the seventh time in history and the first time since 2011.
• Clemson totaled 25 hits, its most in a game since 2006.
• Every Tiger starter had at least one hit and 12 Tigers in all had at least one hit in the game.
• Clemson outscored Hartford 41-6 in the doubleheader, as it downed the Hawks 13-3 in the first game of the doubleheader.
• Clemson outscored the Hawks 47-7 in the series. It was the most Tiger runs in a three-game series since 2001 (outscored New York Tech 51-3).