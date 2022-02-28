Tigers wrap homestand with USC Upstate
by - 2022 Feb 28, Mon 18:44
Caden Grice and the Clemson offense kicked things into gear over the weekend at the plate.
Caden Grice and the Clemson offense kicked things into gear over the weekend at the plate.

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers close their eight-game homestand with a game against USC Upstate on Tuesday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

GAME SETUP

• Who - USC Upstate (6-1) vs. Clemson (7-0)

• Best Ranking - SCU - NR; CU - NR

• When - Tuesday (4 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 4-1 (2009-21)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 4-1 (2009-21)

STARTING PITCHERS

• LHP Sawyer Worrell (SCU - 1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. RHP Billy Barlow (CU - 0-0, 1.60)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has played all seven games at home, swept Hartford in a three-game home series last weekend by a combined score of 47-7.

• The Tigers are averaging 11.7 runs per game and hitting .327 with a .496 slugging percentage, .470 on-base percentage and one steal.

• The pitching staff has a 2.25 ERA, .203 opponents’ batting average and 3.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .992.

USC UPSTATE OVERVIEW

• USC Upstate, who has yet to play a game away from home, is led by third-year Head Coach Mike McGuire.

• The Spartans have won six games in a row. They are hitting .316 and have a 2.71 ERA and .966 fielding percentage.

• Devin Buckner is hitting .522 with two homers, 13 RBIs and 15 runs, and Noah Rabon is batting .481 with a homer, 10 RBIs and two steals.

QUICK HITS

• The Tigers and Spartans conclude their season series at Greenville, S.C. on April 12.

• Clemson has scored at least eight runs in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

• Clemson's bullpen is 4-0 with a 1.25 ERA, .192 opponents' batting average and 53 strikeouts against 15 walks in 36.0 innings pitched.

OFFENSIVE FIREWORKS VS. HARTFORD

• Clemson capped a three-game series sweep of Hartford with a 28-3 win in the second game of a doubleheader at home on Feb. 26.

• The 28 runs were its most in a game since defeating NC State 41-9 in Raleigh on April 7, 1979.

• The 28 runs tied for second most in a game in Tiger history. Clemson defeated Buffalo 28-1 at home in a seven-inning game on March 28, 1969.

• The 25-run victory margin tied for third highest in Tiger history, trailing only the two aforementioned games.

• The Tigers scored in every inning in which they batted for the seventh time in history and the first time since 2011.

• Clemson totaled 25 hits, its most in a game since 2006.

• Every Tiger starter had at least one hit and 12 Tigers in all had at least one hit in the game.

• Clemson outscored Hartford 41-6 in the doubleheader, as it downed the Hawks 13-3 in the first game of the doubleheader.

• Clemson outscored the Hawks 47-7 in the series. It was the most Tiger runs in a three-game series since 2001 (outscored New York Tech 51-3).

