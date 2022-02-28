Tigers wrap homestand with USC Upstate

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers close their eight-game homestand with a game against USC Upstate on Tuesday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

GAME SETUP

• Who - USC Upstate (6-1) vs. Clemson (7-0)

• Best Ranking - SCU - NR; CU - NR

• When - Tuesday (4 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACCNX

• Video Announcers - William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 4-1 (2009-21)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 4-1 (2009-21)

STARTING PITCHERS

• LHP Sawyer Worrell (SCU - 1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. RHP Billy Barlow (CU - 0-0, 1.60)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has played all seven games at home, swept Hartford in a three-game home series last weekend by a combined score of 47-7.

• The Tigers are averaging 11.7 runs per game and hitting .327 with a .496 slugging percentage, .470 on-base percentage and one steal.

• The pitching staff has a 2.25 ERA, .203 opponents’ batting average and 3.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .992.

USC UPSTATE OVERVIEW

• USC Upstate, who has yet to play a game away from home, is led by third-year Head Coach Mike McGuire.

• The Spartans have won six games in a row. They are hitting .316 and have a 2.71 ERA and .966 fielding percentage.

• Devin Buckner is hitting .522 with two homers, 13 RBIs and 15 runs, and Noah Rabon is batting .481 with a homer, 10 RBIs and two steals.

QUICK HITS

• The Tigers and Spartans conclude their season series at Greenville, S.C. on April 12.

• Clemson has scored at least eight runs in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

• Clemson's bullpen is 4-0 with a 1.25 ERA, .192 opponents' batting average and 53 strikeouts against 15 walks in 36.0 innings pitched.

OFFENSIVE FIREWORKS VS. HARTFORD

• Clemson capped a three-game series sweep of Hartford with a 28-3 win in the second game of a doubleheader at home on Feb. 26.

• The 28 runs were its most in a game since defeating NC State 41-9 in Raleigh on April 7, 1979.

• The 28 runs tied for second most in a game in Tiger history. Clemson defeated Buffalo 28-1 at home in a seven-inning game on March 28, 1969.

• The 25-run victory margin tied for third highest in Tiger history, trailing only the two aforementioned games.

• The Tigers scored in every inning in which they batted for the seventh time in history and the first time since 2011.

• Clemson totaled 25 hits, its most in a game since 2006.

• Every Tiger starter had at least one hit and 12 Tigers in all had at least one hit in the game.

• Clemson outscored Hartford 41-6 in the doubleheader, as it downed the Hawks 13-3 in the first game of the doubleheader.

• Clemson outscored the Hawks 47-7 in the series. It was the most Tiger runs in a three-game series since 2001 (outscored New York Tech 51-3).