Tigers total 14 hits to rout Spartans at Fluor Field
by - 2022 Apr 12, Tue 21:15
It was a big night for the Tiger bats. (Clemson baseball Twitter photo)
It was a big night for the Tiger bats. (Clemson baseball Twitter photo)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Clemson Tigers totaled 14 hits, including four by Max Wagner, in their 11-2 victory over USC Upstate at Fluor Field on Tuesday night. The Tigers, who won both games of the season series, improved to 20-12, while the Spartans fell to 18-15.

Blake Wright’s run-scoring single put the Tigers on top in the first inning, then they scored five runs in the second inning, highlighted by Cooper Ingle’s two-run single and Wagner’s run-scoring triple. The Spartans responded with two two-out runs in the third inning.

Clemson answered with two runs of its own in the fourth inning, then Wagner hit a run-scoring groundout in the sixth inning. Wagner added a single in the ninth inning for his fourth hit of the game, while Benjamin Blackwell went 3-for-4 with four runs.

Freshman righthander Casey Tallent (1-0) earned his first career win by tossing 2.0 hitless and scoreless innings in relief with three strikeouts. Spartan starter Nate Payne (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded a run on three hits in the first inning.

The Tigers travel to Winston-Salem, N.C. to play No. 23 Wake Forest in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.


Comment on this story
Print   
Tigers total 14 hits to rout Spartans at Fluor Field
Tigers total 14 hits to rout Spartans at Fluor Field
Clemson softball completes season sweep of Gamecocks
Clemson softball completes season sweep of Gamecocks
WATCH: Elite QB Christopher Vizzina announces Clemson commitment to Dabo Swinney
WATCH: Elite QB Christopher Vizzina announces Clemson commitment to Dabo Swinney
Transfer guard commits to Clemson
Transfer guard commits to Clemson
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest