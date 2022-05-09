Tigers take on Cougars in Columbia

The Tigers travel to Columbia, S.C. to take on College of Charleston on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

GAME SETUP

• Who – Clemson (31-17) vs. College of Charleston (31-15)

• Best Ranking – CU – NR; COC – NR

• When – Tuesday (7:05 p.m.)

• Where – Columbia, S.C. (Segra Park)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Brad Owens, William Qualkinbush

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 30-4 (1899-2022)

• Record at Neutral – Clemson leads 1-0 (2019)

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Ricky Williams (CU - 2-0, 1.59 ERA) vs. RHP Reed Parris (COC - 5-0, 2.25)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 3-0 neutral record, swept No. 21 Georgia Tech in three games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.0 runs per game and hitting .285 with a .492 slugging percentage, .391 on-base percentage and 25 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.44 ERA, .255 opponents’ batting average and 2.20 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .972.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON OVERVIEW

• College of Charleston, who has yet to play a neutral game and is averaging 6.5 runs per game, is led by fifth-year Head Coach Chad Holbrook.

• The Cougars won two of three games at UNCW last weekend. They are hitting .281 and have a 3.77 ERA and .965 fielding percentage.

• JT Marr is hitting .326 with six homers and 37 RBIs, and William Privette has an 0.76 ERA, 10 saves and a .162 opponents’ batting average.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is the designated visiting team and occupies the first-base dugout on Tuesday.

• Clemson defeated College of Charleston 2-1 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Feb. 22 behind 17 combined strikeouts by five Tiger pitchers.

• Clemson has played half of its game against top-25 ranked teams in 2022 and has a 12-12 record in those 24 games.

TIGERS AT SEGRA PARK

• Clemson has a 2-1 all-time record in three games at Segra Park in Columbia, S.C.

• In the only previous meeting at Segra Park, Clemson beat the Cougars 4-1 on March 20, 2019 in a game Jackson Lindley started on the mound.

SCHEDULE STRONG

• Clemson is No. 18 in the RPI through games of May 8. It is the sixth-best RPI among ACC teams in the 2022 season.

• A reason for its solid rating is due to the Tigers’ difficult schedule, which is No. 8 in the nation.

• Clemson has eight wins over top-25 RPI teams, tied for sixth most in the nation. The Tigers also have three wins over No. 29 Georgia Tech.

• Clemson has 12 wins over top-50 RPI teams, tied for eighth most in the nation.

• The Tigers are 12-12 against teams ranked in the top 25 of at least one poll. All 24 of those games have come in their last 32 contests.

• Clemson is 9-5 in its last 14 games against ranked teams.

• Seven of Clemson’s eight ACC series, including each of the last six ACC series, have been against ranked teams.

• Clemson’s 12 wins over ranked teams is tied for the most in a season under Head Coach Monte Lee. He also had 12 in 2016.