Tigers take on Cougars in Columbia
by - 2022 May 9, Mon 14:56
The Tigers go back to Segra Park for the second time this season, looking for the same result as the win over the Gamecocks in early March.
The Tigers travel to Columbia, S.C. to take on College of Charleston on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

GAME SETUP

• Who – Clemson (31-17) vs. College of Charleston (31-15)

• Best Ranking – CU – NR; COC – NR

• When – Tuesday (7:05 p.m.)

• Where – Columbia, S.C. (Segra Park)

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 30-4 (1899-2022)

• Record at Neutral – Clemson leads 1-0 (2019)

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Ricky Williams (CU - 2-0, 1.59 ERA) vs. RHP Reed Parris (COC - 5-0, 2.25)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 3-0 neutral record, swept No. 21 Georgia Tech in three games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.0 runs per game and hitting .285 with a .492 slugging percentage, .391 on-base percentage and 25 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.44 ERA, .255 opponents’ batting average and 2.20 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .972.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON OVERVIEW

• College of Charleston, who has yet to play a neutral game and is averaging 6.5 runs per game, is led by fifth-year Head Coach Chad Holbrook.

• The Cougars won two of three games at UNCW last weekend. They are hitting .281 and have a 3.77 ERA and .965 fielding percentage.

• JT Marr is hitting .326 with six homers and 37 RBIs, and William Privette has an 0.76 ERA, 10 saves and a .162 opponents’ batting average.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is the designated visiting team and occupies the first-base dugout on Tuesday.

• Clemson defeated College of Charleston 2-1 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Feb. 22 behind 17 combined strikeouts by five Tiger pitchers.

• Clemson has played half of its game against top-25 ranked teams in 2022 and has a 12-12 record in those 24 games.

TIGERS AT SEGRA PARK

• Clemson has a 2-1 all-time record in three games at Segra Park in Columbia, S.C.

• In the only previous meeting at Segra Park, Clemson beat the Cougars 4-1 on March 20, 2019 in a game Jackson Lindley started on the mound.

SCHEDULE STRONG

• Clemson is No. 18 in the RPI through games of May 8. It is the sixth-best RPI among ACC teams in the 2022 season.

• A reason for its solid rating is due to the Tigers’ difficult schedule, which is No. 8 in the nation.

• Clemson has eight wins over top-25 RPI teams, tied for sixth most in the nation. The Tigers also have three wins over No. 29 Georgia Tech.

• Clemson has 12 wins over top-50 RPI teams, tied for eighth most in the nation.

• The Tigers are 12-12 against teams ranked in the top 25 of at least one poll. All 24 of those games have come in their last 32 contests.

• Clemson is 9-5 in its last 14 games against ranked teams.

• Seven of Clemson’s eight ACC series, including each of the last six ACC series, have been against ranked teams.

• Clemson’s 12 wins over ranked teams is tied for the most in a season under Head Coach Monte Lee. He also had 12 in 2016.

