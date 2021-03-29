Tigers set to host No. 23 Georgia

The Tigers return home to face No. 23 Georgia on Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium GAME SETUP • Who – Georgia (16-7) vs. Clemson (12-9) • Best Ranking – UGA – No. 23 Collegiate Baseball; CU – NR • When – Tuesday (6 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network • Video Announcers – Adam Greenberg, Mike Monaco • Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball • Tickets – Sold out (available on StubHub.com) SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Georgia leads 126-108-2 (1900-2019)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 57-51-2 (1901-2019)

STARTING PITCHERS

• LHP Charlie Goldstein (UGA - 0-0, 6.00 ERA) vs. RHP Carter Raffield (CU - 0-1, 5.91)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has an 8-4 home record, swept Boston College in three games on the road by a combined score of 32-17 last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.8 runs per game and hitting .253 with a .413 slugging percentage, .358 on-base percentage and 13 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.29 ERA, .254 opponents’ batting average and 3.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .964.

GEORGIA OVERVIEW

• Georgia, who has a 3-3 road record, is led by eighth-year Head Coach Scott Stricklin.

• The Bulldogs won one of three games at Texas A&M last weekend. They are hitting .286 and have a 3.13 ERA and .979 fielding percentage.

• Josh McAllister is hitting .361 with five homers and 13 RBIs, while Connor Tate is batting .356 with three homers and 15 RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson’s most-recent game against Georgia was a 3-2 Bulldog win in 20 innings in Athens on April 16, 2019.

• Clemson has won five games in a row and seven of its last eight games after starting the season 5-8.

• The Tigers hit .355 with 44 hits, 32 runs, a .492 slugging percentage and .450 on-base percentage in the three-game sweep at Boston College.

HOFFMANN THROWING STRIKES

• Freshman righthander Nick Hoffmann has been effective mainly due to his ability to throw strikes.

• He is 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA, .213 opponents’ batting average and 12 strikeouts against no walks in 16.2 innings pitched in 2021.

• He tossed a complete game in his first career start in Clemson’s 7-2 win at Boston College in the second game of a doubleheader on March 27.

• Against the Eagles, he gave up just six hits (all singles), two runs and no walks with seven strikeouts, throwing 111 pitches.

• It was the first complete game by a Tiger since 2017.

• In his career, he is 5-1 with a 2.28 ERA and .219 opponents’ batting average in 27.2 innings pitched over 12 appearances (one start).

• He has 23 strikeouts against no walks in his career. He has also hit just one batter and has not thrown a wild pitch in his career.