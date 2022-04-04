Tigers set to host No. 10 Georgia

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers host Georgia on Tuesday night in the first of two meetings in 2022.

GAME SETUP

• Who - Georgia (22-6) vs. Clemson (18-9)

• Best Ranking - UGA - No. 10 USA Today; CU - NR

• When - Tuesday (7 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network

• Video Announcers - Chris Cotter, Danny Graves

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Georgia leads 128-108-2 (1900-2021)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 57-52-2 (1901-2021)

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Hank Bearden (UGA) vs. RHP Billy Barlow (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 14-7 home record, won one of three games at home against No. 22 NC State last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.0 runs per game and hitting .286 with a .461 slugging percentage, .403 on-base percentage and 14 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.17 ERA, .242 opponents’ batting average and 2.28 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.

GEORGIA OVERVIEW

• Georgia, who has a 2-3 road record, is led by ninth-year Head Coach Scott Stricklin.

• The Bulldogs swept No. 16 Florida at home last weekend. They are hitting .296 and have a 4.63 ERA and .974 fielding percentage.

• Ben Anderson is hitting .371 with five homers and 19 RBIs, Corey Collins has seven homers and Jack Gowen has a team-high three saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson and Georgia conclude their season series in Athens on April 19.

• Clemson is hitting .304 with a .421 on-base percentage and .981 fielding percentage in 21 home games in 2022.

• Benjamin Blackwell (12), Cooper Ingle (12) and Max Wagner (11) all have current game on-base streaks of at least 11 games.

WRIGHT STUFF

• Sophomore infielder Blake Wright made occasional starts in 2022 until he exploded at the plate in early April.

• He is hitting .302 with five homers, 10 RBIs, a double, 10 runs and a .400 on-base percentage in 15 games (10 starts) in 2022.

• He has a .974 fielding percentage at second base, committing only one error in 39 chances.

• He is hitting .476 with four homers, seven RBIs and six runs in five ACC regular-season games.

• After starting the year 5-for-29 (.172) in his first 12 games, he was 8-for-14 (.571) with two homers in the NC State series from April 1-3.

• In his career, he is hitting .241 with two doubles, six homers, 15 RBIs, 13 runs and a .337 on-base percentage in 27 games (20 starts).