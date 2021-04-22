Tigers return home to take on Deacs

CU Athletic Communications by

The Tigers host Wake Forest at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Wake Forest (13-17, 6-14 ACC) vs. Clemson (15-18, 9-12 ACC)

• Best Ranking – WFU – NR; CU – NR

• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Marty Clary (Saturday, Sunday), William Qualkinbush (Saturday), Ron Smith (Friday), Pete Yanity (Friday, Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – Sold out (available on StubHub.com)

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 137-59-1 (1901-2019)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 69-23-1 (1901-2019)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Ryan Cusick (WFU - 2-2, 2.92 ERA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 1-2, 4.07)

• Saturday – RHP Rhett Lowder (WFU - 1-2, 6.86) vs. LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU - 1-1, 3.86)

• Sunday – RHP William Fleming (WFU - 2-4, 7.46) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 9-8 record at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this season, lost 8-7 at No. 21 Georgia on Tuesday night.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.5 runs per game and hitting .254 with a .406 slugging percentage, .352 on-base percentage and 20 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.95 ERA, .268 opponents’ batting average and 2.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .967.

WAKE FOREST OVERVIEW

• Wake Forest, who has a 7-8 road record, is led by 12th-year Head Coach Tom Walter.

• The Demon Deacons won 14-8 at Western Carolina on Tuesday. They are hitting .247 and have a 5.40 ERA and .966 fielding percentage.

• Lucas Costello is hitting .319, Brock Wilken is batting .308 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs and Eric Adler has five of the team’s seven saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 12-1 when outhitting its opponent.

• Eleven of Clemson’s last 17 regular-season games are at home, including each of the next seven games.

• Clemson was scheduled to play a three-game series at Wake Forest the day after the 2020 season was halted due to COVID-19.

HALL RETURNS FROM INJURY

• Junior infield and outfielder Sam Hall missed the first half of the year due to several injuries, but he is back as one of the top hitters.

• He is hitting .412 with a homer, two doubles, two RBIs, five runs, a .500 on-base percentage and a steal in six games (five starts) in 2021.

• In his career, he is hitting .249 with 11 homers, a triple, 18 doubles, 43 RBIs, 89 runs and 41 steals in 107 games (97 starts).