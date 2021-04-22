|
Tigers return home to take on Deacs
|Thursday, April 22, 2021, 3:17 PM-
The Tigers host Wake Forest at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.
SERIES SETUP
• Who – Wake Forest (13-17, 6-14 ACC) vs. Clemson (15-18, 9-12 ACC)
• Best Ranking – WFU – NR; CU – NR
• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)
• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
• Watch – ACC Network Extra
• Video Announcers – Marty Clary (Saturday, Sunday), William Qualkinbush (Saturday), Ron Smith (Friday), Pete Yanity (Friday, Sunday)
• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)
• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball
• Tickets – Sold out (available on StubHub.com)
SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record – Clemson leads 137-59-1 (1901-2019)
• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 69-23-1 (1901-2019)
STARTING PITCHERS
• Friday – RHP Ryan Cusick (WFU - 2-2, 2.92 ERA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 1-2, 4.07)
• Saturday – RHP Rhett Lowder (WFU - 1-2, 6.86) vs. LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU - 1-1, 3.86)
• Sunday – RHP William Fleming (WFU - 2-4, 7.46) vs. TBA (CU)
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has a 9-8 record at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this season, lost 8-7 at No. 21 Georgia on Tuesday night.
• The Tigers are averaging 5.5 runs per game and hitting .254 with a .406 slugging percentage, .352 on-base percentage and 20 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 4.95 ERA, .268 opponents’ batting average and 2.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .967.
WAKE FOREST OVERVIEW
• Wake Forest, who has a 7-8 road record, is led by 12th-year Head Coach Tom Walter.
• The Demon Deacons won 14-8 at Western Carolina on Tuesday. They are hitting .247 and have a 5.40 ERA and .966 fielding percentage.
• Lucas Costello is hitting .319, Brock Wilken is batting .308 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs and Eric Adler has five of the team’s seven saves.
QUICK HITS
• Clemson is 12-1 when outhitting its opponent.
• Eleven of Clemson’s last 17 regular-season games are at home, including each of the next seven games.
• Clemson was scheduled to play a three-game series at Wake Forest the day after the 2020 season was halted due to COVID-19.
HALL RETURNS FROM INJURY
• Junior infield and outfielder Sam Hall missed the first half of the year due to several injuries, but he is back as one of the top hitters.
• He is hitting .412 with a homer, two doubles, two RBIs, five runs, a .500 on-base percentage and a steal in six games (five starts) in 2021.
• In his career, he is hitting .249 with 11 homers, a triple, 18 doubles, 43 RBIs, 89 runs and 41 steals in 107 games (97 starts).