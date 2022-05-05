Tigers return home to host No. 21 Yellow Jackets
by - 2022 May 5, Thu 14:36
Mack Anglin looks to get Clemson off to a good start on Friday in a key series with Georgia Tech.
Mack Anglin looks to get Clemson off to a good start on Friday in a key series with Georgia Tech.

CLEMSON, S.C. - After four days off for final exams, the Tigers host No. 21 Georgia Tech in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

SERIES SETUP

• Who - Georgia Tech (27-18, 12-12 ACC) vs. Clemson (28-17, 6-14 ACC)

• Best Ranking - GAT - No. 21 D1Baseball; CU - NR

• When - Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network (Friday), ACC Network Extra (Saturday, Sunday)

• Video Announcers (Friday) - Gregg Olson, Sam Ravech

• Video Announcers (Saturday) - William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith

• Video Announcers (Sunday) - Fred Cunningham, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 116-114-3 (1902-2021)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 51-26-1 (1904-2018)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday - RHP John Medich (GAT - 4-3, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 4-4, 3.62)

• Saturday - TBA (GAT) vs. TBA (CU)

• Sunday - TBA (GAT) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 20-8 home record, was swept in three games at No. 10 Louisville last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.7 runs per game and hitting .282 with a .482 slugging percentage, .387 on-base percentage and 23 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.45 ERA, .254 opponents’ batting average and 2.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .972.

GEORGIA TECH OVERVIEW

• Georgia Tech, who has a 6-8 road record and is averaging 9.3 runs per game, is led by 29th-year Head Coach Danny Hall.

• The Yellow Jackets won two games over Miami (Fla.) last weekend. They are hitting .322 and have a 6.43 ERA and .969 fielding percentage.

• Chandler Simpson is hitting .440 with 15 steals, Kevin Parada is batting .381 with 23 homers and 74 RBIs and Andrew Jenkins is hitting .380.

QUICK HITS

• Due to the shortened season in 2020, Georgia Tech has not played at Clemson since 2018, when the Tigers swept the three-game series.

• Clemson is 22-3 when not being outhit in 2022.

• Clemson is hitting .299 with a .507 slugging percentage, .412 on-base percentage and 8.8 runs per game at home in 2022.

SLUGGING TIGERS

• Clemson has a .482 slugging percentage in 2022, its highest mark since 2010 (.488) and the second-highest mark since 2002 (.533).

• The Tigers have totaled 76 home runs in 45 games, good for 1.7 homers per game, the second-highest mark in school history (1962, 2.0).

• In the last 11 games (7-4 record), Clemson has totaled 31 homers and a .603 slugging percentage.

• Clemson hit a season-high six homers at No. 10 Louisville on May 1. The Tigers have hit exactly five homers in four other games.

• Clemson has hit a home run in 32 of the 45 games. The Tigers are 6-7 in games in which they do not hit a home run.

Max Wagner leads the team with 21 home runs, including 11 long balls in the last 11 games.

Print   
