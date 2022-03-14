Tigers move up in updated baseball rankings

Another winning week for Clemson baseball saw a move up in the rankings.

The first college baseball top-25 of the week was D1Baseball.com, where Monte Lee's 14-1 Tigers moved up to No. 18. Perfect Game followed by moving the Tigers up two places to No. 16 and Baseball America has the Tigers ranked the highest at 15.

The 14-0 start was the third-best in school history and a 15-game winning streak going back to the end of last season was the sixth-longest on the books.

Ole Miss is the new No. 1 for D1Baseball after Texas lost 2-of-3 to South Carolina, who Clemson swept the previous weekend. The Longhorns fell just one spot to No. 2.

The ACC has three teams in the top-10 with Notre Dame (6), Florida State (8) and Georgia Tech (10).

Clemson returns to action at 6 p.m. on Tuesday hosting Georgia State (ACCNX).

Clemson baseball in the rankings (updated throughout day)

Baseball America: 15

Perfect Game: 16

D1Baseball: 18

Coaches: 19

Collegiate Baseball: 20