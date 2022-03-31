Tigers look to get on track in ACC play hosting NC State

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers return home to host No. 22 NC State this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who - NC State (16-8, 4-4 ACC) vs. Clemson (17-7, 1-4 ACC)

• Best Ranking - NCS - No. 22 Collegiate Baseball; CU - NR

• When - Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (6 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra (Friday, Sunday), ACC Network (Saturday)

• Video Announcers (Friday) - Fred Cunningham, William Qualkinbush

• Video Announcers (Saturday) - Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez

• Video Announcers (Sunday) - Marty Clary, Pete Yanity

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

• Promotion (Saturday) - Military Appreciation Day

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 120-88-1 (1921-2021)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 59-30-1 (1921-18)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday - RHP Matt Willadsen (NCS - 1-1, 3.94 ERA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 3-2, 4.55)

• Saturday - RHP Logan Whitaker (NCS - 1-1, 1.25) vs. RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU - 3-2, 5.08)

• Sunday - RHP Sam Highfill (NCS - 1-1, 6.20) vs. RHP Nick Clayton (CU - 0-1, 4.87)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 13-5 home record, defeated Winthrop 9-3 on the road on Tuesday night.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.0 runs per game and hitting .282 with a .469 slugging percentage, .399 on-base percentage and 14 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 3.98 ERA, .235 opponents’ batting average and 2.34 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975.

NC STATE OVERVIEW

• NC State, who has a 4-3 road record, is led by 26th-year Head Coach Elliott Avent.

• The Wolfpack East Carolina 2-0 on the road on Tuesday. They are hitting .304 and have a 4.15 ERA and .959 fielding percentage.

• LuJames Groover III is hitting .369, Tommy White is batting .368 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs and Chris Villaman has a team-high four saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 14-14 on steals in 2022. Clemson stole its last five attempts in 2021, meaning it has 19 steals in a row without being caught.

• Clemson is 14-1 when having at least as many hits as its opponent in 2022.

• Tiger pitchers have combined for 122 appearances in 24 games, an average of 5.1 pitchers per game.

CORBITT TRANSFERRING SUCCESS

• Junior infielder Tyler Corbitt is in his first season at Clemson after graduating from The Citadel last year.

• He is hitting .322 with four homers, four doubles, 17 RBIs, 21 runs, a .370 on-base percentage and four steals in 24 games (22 starts).

• He has a solid .971 fielding percentage as the predominant starting second baseman.

• He is hitting .364 with runners on base and .391 with two outs.