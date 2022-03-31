|
Tigers look to get on track in ACC play hosting NC State
|2022 Mar 31, Thu 11:45-
CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers return home to host No. 22 NC State this weekend.
SERIES SETUP
• Who - NC State (16-8, 4-4 ACC) vs. Clemson (17-7, 1-4 ACC)
• Best Ranking - NCS - No. 22 Collegiate Baseball; CU - NR
• When - Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (6 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)
• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
• Watch - ACC Network Extra (Friday, Sunday), ACC Network (Saturday)
• Video Announcers (Friday) - Fred Cunningham, William Qualkinbush
• Video Announcers (Saturday) - Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez
• Video Announcers (Sunday) - Marty Clary, Pete Yanity
• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))
• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball
• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON
• Promotion (Saturday) - Military Appreciation Day
SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record - Clemson leads 120-88-1 (1921-2021)
• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 59-30-1 (1921-18)
STARTING PITCHERS
• Friday - RHP Matt Willadsen (NCS - 1-1, 3.94 ERA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 3-2, 4.55)
• Saturday - RHP Logan Whitaker (NCS - 1-1, 1.25) vs. RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU - 3-2, 5.08)
• Sunday - RHP Sam Highfill (NCS - 1-1, 6.20) vs. RHP Nick Clayton (CU - 0-1, 4.87)
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has a 13-5 home record, defeated Winthrop 9-3 on the road on Tuesday night.
• The Tigers are averaging 8.0 runs per game and hitting .282 with a .469 slugging percentage, .399 on-base percentage and 14 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 3.98 ERA, .235 opponents’ batting average and 2.34 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975.
NC STATE OVERVIEW
• NC State, who has a 4-3 road record, is led by 26th-year Head Coach Elliott Avent.
• The Wolfpack East Carolina 2-0 on the road on Tuesday. They are hitting .304 and have a 4.15 ERA and .959 fielding percentage.
• LuJames Groover III is hitting .369, Tommy White is batting .368 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs and Chris Villaman has a team-high four saves.
QUICK HITS
• Clemson is 14-14 on steals in 2022. Clemson stole its last five attempts in 2021, meaning it has 19 steals in a row without being caught.
• Clemson is 14-1 when having at least as many hits as its opponent in 2022.
• Tiger pitchers have combined for 122 appearances in 24 games, an average of 5.1 pitchers per game.
CORBITT TRANSFERRING SUCCESS
• Junior infielder Tyler Corbitt is in his first season at Clemson after graduating from The Citadel last year.
• He is hitting .322 with four homers, four doubles, 17 RBIs, 21 runs, a .370 on-base percentage and four steals in 24 games (22 starts).
• He has a solid .971 fielding percentage as the predominant starting second baseman.
• He is hitting .364 with runners on base and .391 with two outs.