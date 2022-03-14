Tigers look to bounce back hosting Georgia State

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers host Georgia State on Tuesday night in the final non-conference game before ACC play.

GAME SETUP

• Who - Georgia State (10-6) vs. Clemson (14-1)

• Best Ranking - GSU - NR; CU - No. 15 Baseball America

• When - Tuesday (6 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - Tim Bourret, William Qualkinbush

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 1-0 (2021)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 1-0 (2021)

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Camren Landry (GSU - 1-2, 2.35 ERA) vs. RHP Billy Barlow (CU - 0-0, 1.62)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has an 11-1 home record, won two of three games over Northeastern at Doug Kingsmore Stadium last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.9 runs per game and hitting .296 with a .466 slugging percentage, .421 on-base percentage and 10 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 2.51 ERA, .210 opponents’ batting average and 2.64 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.

GEORGIA STATE OVERVIEW

• Georgia State, who has a 1-4 road record, is led by third-year Head Coach Brad Stromdahl.

• The Panthers won two of three against Presbyterian last weekend. They are hitting .312 and have a 4.89 ERA and .966 fielding percentage.

• Griffin Cheney is hitting .436 with five homers and 12 RBIs, while Cameron Jones is batting .385 with four of the team's six saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson beat Georgia State 7-2 behind a home run from Jonathan French in the only previous meeting between the two teams on March 16, 2021.

• Clemson's offense has forced opponents to total 32 wild pitches, nine passed balls and a .952 fielding percentage in 15 games.

• Clemson's bullpen has a 1.78 ERA, .209 opponents' batting average and 79 strikeouts against 28 walks in 65.2 innings pitched.

POLLS

• Clemson is ranked as high as No. 15 in the nation by Baseball America this week.

• It marks the second week in a row the Tigers are ranked in at least one poll.

ACC STANDINGS

• Clemson is tied for third place in the ACC Atlantic Division standings with an 0-0 league mark.

• Overall in the standings, Clemson is tied for seventh.

TIGERS OPEN SEASON 14-0

• Clemson began the 2022 season by winning each of its first 14 games before falling at home to Northeastern 5-3 on March 13.

• It was Clemson's third-best start to a season, trailing only the 26-0 start in 1977 and 17-0 start in 1992.

• Clemson won its last game of the 2021 season, meaning it had a 15-game winning streak.

• The 15-game winning streak was tied for sixth longest in school history and was Clemson's longest since winning 17 games in a row in 2006.

• During the 14-0 stretch to start the season, Clemson allowed more than four runs only twice, five runs in a game and six runs in a game.

• Clemson hit .302 with a .472 slugging percentage, .434 on-base percentage and .979 fielding percentage during the 14-0 stretch.

• Clemson had a 2.48 ERA and .212 opponents' batting average during the 14-0 stretch, as the Tigers outscored their opponents 131-39.

