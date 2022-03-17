Tigers host No. 23 Hurricanes in ACC opener

The Tigers begin ACC play with a three-game home series against No. 23 Miami (Fla.) this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Miami (Fla.) (11-5, 2-1 ACC) vs. Clemson (14-2, 0-0 ACC)

• Best Ranking – MIA – No. 23 Collegiate Baseball; CU – No. 15 Baseball America

• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Marty Clary (Saturday, Sunday), William Qualkinbush (Friday), Ron Smith (Friday), Pete Yanity (Saturday, Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Miami leads 43-30-1 (1977-21)

• Record at Clemson – Tied 12-12 (1989-18)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – LHP Carson Palmquist (MIA - 3-1, 5.21 ERA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 3-0, 1.71)

• Saturday – RHP Karson Ligon (MIA, 2-1, 1.71) vs. RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU - 3-0, 3.60)

• Sunday – TBA (MIA) vs. RHP Nick Clayton (CU - 0-1, 6.14)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has an 11-2 home record, fell against Georgia State 6-1 at home on Tuesday night.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.4 runs per game and hitting .291 with a .453 slugging percentage, .415 on-base percentage and 10 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 2.73 ERA, .211 opponents’ batting average and 2.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.

MIAMI OVERVIEW

• Miami, who has a 1-1 road record, is led by fourth-year Head Coach Gino DiMare.

• UCF defeated the Hurricanes 10-5 in Orlando on Wednesday night. They are hitting .284 and have a 4.09 ERA and .965 fielding percentage.

• CJ Kayfus is hitting .339 with two homers and 19 RBIs, Dominic Pitelli is batting .328 with three homers and Andrew Walters has three saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 8-0 when scoring first and 5-0 when scoring in the first inning.

• Clemson is 13-0 when putting at least three leadoff batters on base in a game.

• The last time Clemson played its first ACC game on March 18 or later was when it opened ACC play on March 18, 2005 against North Carolina.

INGLE PROVIDING SPARK

• Sophomore utility player Cooper Ingle has made a name for himself in 2022 as one of the team’s best hitters after being a reserve in 2021.

• He is hitting .424 with two homers, five doubles, 19 RBIs, 19 runs, 16 walks and a .538 on-base percentage in 16 games in 2022.

• He has started every game in 2022, including seven at catcher, seven as the DH and two in left field.

• He has only struck out six times in 59 at-bats.

• He has thrown out four of 10 basestealers.

• He hit safely in each of the first 14 games of the season.

• In his career, he is hitting .347 with five doubles, two homers, 22 RBIs, 19 runs and a .475 on-base percentage in 26 games (20 starts).