Tigers host No. 23 Hurricanes in ACC opener
The Tigers begin ACC play with a three-game home series against No. 23 Miami (Fla.) this weekend.
SERIES SETUP
• Who – Miami (Fla.) (11-5, 2-1 ACC) vs. Clemson (14-2, 0-0 ACC)
• Best Ranking – MIA – No. 23 Collegiate Baseball; CU – No. 15 Baseball America
• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)
• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
• Watch – ACC Network Extra
• Video Announcers – Marty Clary (Saturday, Sunday), William Qualkinbush (Friday), Ron Smith (Friday), Pete Yanity (Saturday, Sunday)
• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))
• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball
• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON
SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record – Miami leads 43-30-1 (1977-21)
• Record at Clemson – Tied 12-12 (1989-18)
STARTING PITCHERS
• Friday – LHP Carson Palmquist (MIA - 3-1, 5.21 ERA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 3-0, 1.71)
• Saturday – RHP Karson Ligon (MIA, 2-1, 1.71) vs. RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU - 3-0, 3.60)
• Sunday – TBA (MIA) vs. RHP Nick Clayton (CU - 0-1, 6.14)
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has an 11-2 home record, fell against Georgia State 6-1 at home on Tuesday night.
• The Tigers are averaging 8.4 runs per game and hitting .291 with a .453 slugging percentage, .415 on-base percentage and 10 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 2.73 ERA, .211 opponents’ batting average and 2.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.
MIAMI OVERVIEW
• Miami, who has a 1-1 road record, is led by fourth-year Head Coach Gino DiMare.
• UCF defeated the Hurricanes 10-5 in Orlando on Wednesday night. They are hitting .284 and have a 4.09 ERA and .965 fielding percentage.
• CJ Kayfus is hitting .339 with two homers and 19 RBIs, Dominic Pitelli is batting .328 with three homers and Andrew Walters has three saves.
QUICK HITS
• Clemson is 8-0 when scoring first and 5-0 when scoring in the first inning.
• Clemson is 13-0 when putting at least three leadoff batters on base in a game.
• The last time Clemson played its first ACC game on March 18 or later was when it opened ACC play on March 18, 2005 against North Carolina.
INGLE PROVIDING SPARK
• Sophomore utility player Cooper Ingle has made a name for himself in 2022 as one of the team’s best hitters after being a reserve in 2021.
• He is hitting .424 with two homers, five doubles, 19 RBIs, 19 runs, 16 walks and a .538 on-base percentage in 16 games in 2022.
• He has started every game in 2022, including seven at catcher, seven as the DH and two in left field.
• He has only struck out six times in 59 at-bats.
• He has thrown out four of 10 basestealers.
• He hit safely in each of the first 14 games of the season.
• In his career, he is hitting .347 with five doubles, two homers, 22 RBIs, 19 runs and a .475 on-base percentage in 26 games (20 starts).