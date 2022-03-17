Tigers host No. 23 Hurricanes in ACC opener
by - 2022 Mar 17, Thu 17:19
Bryar Hawkins and the Clemson bats will look to pick it up this weekend.
Bryar Hawkins and the Clemson bats will look to pick it up this weekend.

The Tigers begin ACC play with a three-game home series against No. 23 Miami (Fla.) this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Miami (Fla.) (11-5, 2-1 ACC) vs. Clemson (14-2, 0-0 ACC)

• Best Ranking – MIA – No. 23 Collegiate Baseball; CU – No. 15 Baseball America

• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Marty Clary (Saturday, Sunday), William Qualkinbush (Friday), Ron Smith (Friday), Pete Yanity (Saturday, Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Miami leads 43-30-1 (1977-21)

• Record at Clemson – Tied 12-12 (1989-18)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – LHP Carson Palmquist (MIA - 3-1, 5.21 ERA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 3-0, 1.71)

• Saturday – RHP Karson Ligon (MIA, 2-1, 1.71) vs. RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU - 3-0, 3.60)

• Sunday – TBA (MIA) vs. RHP Nick Clayton (CU - 0-1, 6.14)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has an 11-2 home record, fell against Georgia State 6-1 at home on Tuesday night.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.4 runs per game and hitting .291 with a .453 slugging percentage, .415 on-base percentage and 10 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 2.73 ERA, .211 opponents’ batting average and 2.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.

MIAMI OVERVIEW

• Miami, who has a 1-1 road record, is led by fourth-year Head Coach Gino DiMare.

• UCF defeated the Hurricanes 10-5 in Orlando on Wednesday night. They are hitting .284 and have a 4.09 ERA and .965 fielding percentage.

• CJ Kayfus is hitting .339 with two homers and 19 RBIs, Dominic Pitelli is batting .328 with three homers and Andrew Walters has three saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 8-0 when scoring first and 5-0 when scoring in the first inning.

• Clemson is 13-0 when putting at least three leadoff batters on base in a game.

• The last time Clemson played its first ACC game on March 18 or later was when it opened ACC play on March 18, 2005 against North Carolina.

INGLE PROVIDING SPARK

• Sophomore utility player Cooper Ingle has made a name for himself in 2022 as one of the team’s best hitters after being a reserve in 2021.

• He is hitting .424 with two homers, five doubles, 19 RBIs, 19 runs, 16 walks and a .538 on-base percentage in 16 games in 2022.

• He has started every game in 2022, including seven at catcher, seven as the DH and two in left field.

• He has only struck out six times in 59 at-bats.

• He has thrown out four of 10 basestealers.

• He hit safely in each of the first 14 games of the season.

• In his career, he is hitting .347 with five doubles, two homers, 22 RBIs, 19 runs and a .475 on-base percentage in 26 games (20 starts).

Comment on this story
Print   
Tigers host No. 23 Hurricanes in ACC opener
Tigers host No. 23 Hurricanes in ACC opener
Report: Former Clemson defender agrees to deal with NFL team
Report: Former Clemson defender agrees to deal with NFL team
WATCH: Clemson post-Pro Day interviews
WATCH: Clemson post-Pro Day interviews
WATCH: Dabo Swinney interview at Clemson Pro Day
WATCH: Dabo Swinney interview at Clemson Pro Day
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest