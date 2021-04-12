Tigers host College of Charleston for Military Appreciation Day

CU Athletic Communications by

The Tigers host College of Charleston on Military Appreciation Day at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.

GAME SETUP

• Who – College of Charleston (12-14) vs. Clemson (15-13)

• Best Ranking – COC – NR; CU – NR

• When – Tuesday (6 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Tim Bourret, William Qualkinbush

• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – Sold out (available on StubHub.com)

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 29-3 (1899-2020)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 20-3 (1899-2020)

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP William Privette (COC - 0-1, 1.35 ERA) vs. RHP Ty Olenchuk (CU - 1-3, 5.60)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 9-7 home record, won one of three games at home against Virginia last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.8 runs per game and hitting .256 with a .415 slugging percentage, .359 on-base percentage and 17 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.27 ERA, .257 opponents’ batting average and 3.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .965.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON OVERVIEW

• College of Charleston, who has a 2-4 road record, is led by fourth-year Head Coach Chad Holbrook.

• The Cougars won two games against Tennessee Tech last weekend. They are hitting .251 and have a 4.93 ERA and .968 fielding percentage.

• Joseph Mershon is hitting .337 with four homers and 15 RBIs, while Harrison Hawkins is batting .314 with five homers and 23 RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson has won 10 of its last 15 games.

• The Tigers are hitting .297 with a .391 on-base percentage and 7.1 runs per game in the last 10 contests.

• Tiger Head Coach Monte Lee served as head coach (2009-15) at College of Charleston after lettering four years (1996-99) for the Cougars.

ANGLIN EMERGING IN ROTATION

• Freshman righthander Mack Anglin was a reliever early in the 2021 season, but he has recently moved into the weekend rotation.

• He is 1-1 with a 2.18 ERA, .200 opponents’ batting average and 29 strikeouts against four walks in 20.2 innings pitched over six outings.

• He has allowed just 14 hits, all singles, in 2021.

• He has made two starts and has allowed seven hits, one run and no walks with 12 strikeouts in 9.0 innings pitched in his starts.

• Opponents are 0-for-7 with five strikeouts with the bases loaded.

• In four outings (two starts) in ACC games, he is 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA, .164 opponents’ batting average and 21 strikeouts against two walks.

• He pitched 6.0 innings of one-hit ball with six strikeouts against no walks to earn his first career win against Virginia on April 9.

• In his career, he is 1-2 with a 4.55 ERA and 40 strikeouts against 15 walks in 27.2 innings pitched over 10 appearances (five starts).