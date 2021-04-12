|
Tigers host College of Charleston for Military Appreciation Day
|2021 Apr 12, Mon 14:24-
The Tigers host College of Charleston on Military Appreciation Day at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.
GAME SETUP
• Who – College of Charleston (12-14) vs. Clemson (15-13)
• Best Ranking – COC – NR; CU – NR
• When – Tuesday (6 p.m.)
• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
• Watch – ACC Network Extra
• Video Announcers – Tim Bourret, William Qualkinbush
• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)
• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball
• Tickets – Sold out (available on StubHub.com)
SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record – Clemson leads 29-3 (1899-2020)
• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 20-3 (1899-2020)
STARTING PITCHERS
• RHP William Privette (COC - 0-1, 1.35 ERA) vs. RHP Ty Olenchuk (CU - 1-3, 5.60)
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has a 9-7 home record, won one of three games at home against Virginia last weekend.
• The Tigers are averaging 5.8 runs per game and hitting .256 with a .415 slugging percentage, .359 on-base percentage and 17 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 4.27 ERA, .257 opponents’ batting average and 3.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .965.
COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON OVERVIEW
• College of Charleston, who has a 2-4 road record, is led by fourth-year Head Coach Chad Holbrook.
• The Cougars won two games against Tennessee Tech last weekend. They are hitting .251 and have a 4.93 ERA and .968 fielding percentage.
• Joseph Mershon is hitting .337 with four homers and 15 RBIs, while Harrison Hawkins is batting .314 with five homers and 23 RBIs.
QUICK HITS
• Clemson has won 10 of its last 15 games.
• The Tigers are hitting .297 with a .391 on-base percentage and 7.1 runs per game in the last 10 contests.
• Tiger Head Coach Monte Lee served as head coach (2009-15) at College of Charleston after lettering four years (1996-99) for the Cougars.
ANGLIN EMERGING IN ROTATION
• Freshman righthander Mack Anglin was a reliever early in the 2021 season, but he has recently moved into the weekend rotation.
• He is 1-1 with a 2.18 ERA, .200 opponents’ batting average and 29 strikeouts against four walks in 20.2 innings pitched over six outings.
• He has allowed just 14 hits, all singles, in 2021.
• He has made two starts and has allowed seven hits, one run and no walks with 12 strikeouts in 9.0 innings pitched in his starts.
• Opponents are 0-for-7 with five strikeouts with the bases loaded.
• In four outings (two starts) in ACC games, he is 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA, .164 opponents’ batting average and 21 strikeouts against two walks.
• He pitched 6.0 innings of one-hit ball with six strikeouts against no walks to earn his first career win against Virginia on April 9.
• In his career, he is 1-2 with a 4.55 ERA and 40 strikeouts against 15 walks in 27.2 innings pitched over 10 appearances (five starts).