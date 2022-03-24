Tigers head to Pittsburgh for first conference road series
Anglin looks to rebound from a tough start last time out versus Miami.
The Tigers travel to Pittsburgh this weekend for their first road series of the season.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Clemson (16-5, 1-2 ACC) vs. Pittsburgh (10-10, 1-5 ACC)

• Best Ranking – CU – No. 20 Baseball America; PIT – NR

• When – Friday (3 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Pittsburgh, Pa. (Charles L. Cost Field)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Jason Earle, Matt Iannazzo

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP 105.5 FM)

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 7-2 (2014-18)

• Record at Pittsburgh – Clemson leads 5-1 (2014-18)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 3-1, 3.75 ERA) vs. RHP Matt Gilbertson (PIT - 2-2, 3.62)

• Saturday – RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU - 3-1, 3.51) vs. RHP Logan Evans (PIT - 2-1, 4.50)

• Sunday – RHP Nick Clayton (CU - 0-1, 5.12) vs. RHP Billy Corcoran (PIT - 2-2, 4.50)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 1-0 road record, split two midweek home games with Coastal Carolina (7-16) and Winthrop (10-2).

• The Tigers are averaging 8.4 runs per game and hitting .292 with a .473 slugging percentage, .412 on-base percentage and 11 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 3.65 ERA, .221 opponents’ batting average and 2.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975.

PITTSBURGH OVERVIEW

• Pittsburgh, who has a 1-1 home record, is led by fourth-year Head Coach Mike Bell.

• The Panthers won one of three games at Virginia Tech last weekend. They are hitting .282 and have a 5.79 ERA and .976 fielding percentage.

• Bryce Hulett is hitting .388 with four homers, Tatem Levins is batting .347 with eight homers and Hayden Summers has a team-high two saves.

QUICK HITS

• Friday’s game at Pittsburgh marks Clemson’s first game outside the state of South Carolina in 2022.

• Friday’s game marks Clemson’s first game on artificial surface in 2022.

• In the last three games, Clemson has 37 runs and 42 hits, including 10 homers and seven doubles.

AMMONS CLOSING THE DEAL

• Sophomore lefthander Ryan Ammons has emerged as Clemson’s closer in 2022 after pitching a combined 4.1 innings his first two seasons.

• He is 0-0 with a team-high four saves, an 0.84 ERA and 14 strikeouts against three walks in 10.2 innings pitched over 10 relief appearances.

• He is holding opponents to a .143 batting average and one extra-base hit (double).

• He gave up a run without recording an out in his first outing of the season, but has not allowed a run since in his 10.2 innings pitched.

• In his career, he is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 23 strikeouts against nine walks in 15.0 innings pitched over 19 relief appearances.

• He has a career .173 opponents’ batting average.

• He has a 13.80 strikeouts-per-nine-innings-pitched mark in his career.

