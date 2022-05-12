Tigers head to No. 9 Virginia

CU Athletic Communications by

The Tigers travel to No. 9 Virginia for a three-game series this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Clemson (31-18, 9-14 ACC) vs. Virginia (35-12, 14-10 ACC)

• Best Ranking – CU – NR; UVA – No. 9 USA Today

• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (4 p.m.), Sunday (3 p.m.)

• Where – Charlottesville, Va. (Disharoon Park)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra (Friday, Saturday), ACC Network (Sunday)

• Video Announcers – Channing Poole (Friday, Saturday), Steven Proscia (Friday, Saturday), Lance Cormier (Sunday), Sam Ravech (Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 111-56 (1955-21)

• Record at Virginia – Clemson leads 44-29 (1956-18)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 5-4 3.65) vs. TBA (UVA)

• Saturday – TBA (CU) vs. TBA (UVA)

• Sunday – TBA (CU) vs. TBA (UVA)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 5-9 road record, lost 7-5 against College of Charleston at Columbia, S.C. on Tuesday.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.9 runs per game and hitting .286 with a .490 slugging percentage, .392 on-base percentage and 26 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.50 ERA, .255 opponents’ batting average and 2.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .973.

VIRGINIA OVERVIEW

• Virginia, who has a 27-4 home record and is averaging 9.4 runs per game, is led by 19th-year Head Coach Brian O’Connor.

• The Cavaliers defeated Longwood 8-3 at home on Wednesday. They are hitting .319 and have a 3.59 ERA and .976 fielding percentage.

• Jake Gelof is hitting .376 with 17 homers and 68 RBIs, Casey Saucke is batting .359 and Alex Tappen is hitting .352 with 65 RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• Including this weekend, eight of Clemson’s nine ACC foes, including each of the last seven, have been in the top 25 by at least one poll.

• Clemson has totaled double-digits hits in six games in a row and eight of the last nine games.

• Clemson’s hitting .302 with runners in scoring position.

GRADUATES

• Four Tiger players received their diplomas during commencement ceremonies in Littlejohn Coliseum on May 12.

• Chad Fairey, Bryar Hawkins, Jackson Lindley and Mac Starbuck all graduated.

• Hawkins and Starbuck graduated with a degree in sports communication.

• Fairey graduated with a degree in parks, recreation & tourism management.

• Lindley graduated with a degree in management.

• Benjamin Blackwell (Dayton) and Tyler Corbitt (The Citadel) entered the season as graduate transfers.

TAYLOR MAKES HIS DEBUT

• Freshman Will Taylor made his debut in a Tiger baseball uniform against No. 21 Georgia Tech on May 6.

• He missed the first 45 games of the season after suffering a torn ACL while playing football for the Tigers on Oct. 2, 2021.

• He is the first Tiger football player to play baseball at Clemson since D.J. Reader (2013), who currently plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.

• He made his return to the playing field 216 days after suffering his season-ending football injury.

• He has started each of the last four games and is hitting .316 with an RBI, four runs and a .381 on-base percentage.

• He has had at least one hit and scored at least one run in each of the four games.