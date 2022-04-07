Tigers head to No. 6 Notre Dame

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers travel to Indiana to face No. 6 Notre Dame this weekend in a three-game series.

SERIES SETUP

• Who - Clemson (19-9, 2-6 ACC) vs. Notre Dame (17-5, 5-4 ACC)

• Best Ranking - CU - NR; UND - No. 6 Perfect Game

• When - Friday (5 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where - Notre Dame, Ind. (Frank Eck Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - Ben Bailey (Saturday, Sunday), Cesar Sanchez (Friday), Colin Stoecker

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 13-10 (1994-21)

• Record at Notre Dame - Clemson leads 6-3 (2014-18)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday - RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 4-2, 3.86 ERA) vs. LHP John Michael Bertrand (UND - 4-0, 1.81)

• Saturday - RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU - 3-3, 5.29) vs. RHP Austin Temple (UND - 2-0, 3.29)

• Sunday - RHP Nick Clayton (CU - 0-1, 5.70) vs. TBA (UND)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 2-2 road record, defeated No. 10 Georgia 4-3 at home on Tuesday.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.9 runs per game and hitting .284 with a .465 slugging percentage, .401 on-base percentage and 15 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.12 ERA, .241 opponents’ batting average and 2.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .977.

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW

• Notre Dame, who has a 3-1 home record, is led by third-year Head Coach Link Jarrett.

• The Fighting Irish defeated Butler 5-2 at home on Tuesday. They are hitting .286 and have a 3.28 ERA and .989 fielding percentage.

• Carter Putz is hitting .366 with four homers and 19 RBIs, David LaManna is batting .348 and Ryan Cole is hitting .329 with 10 steals.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 2-6 in ACC games, but has scored the same number of runs (55) in those eight games as its opponents.

• Clemson is 16-1 when totaling at least as many hits as its opponent and 3-8 when getting outhit.

• Benjamin Blackwell (13), Cooper Ingle (13) and Max Wagner (12) all have 12+ game streaks of reaching base via a hit, walk or hit-by-pitch.

OLENCHUK RELIABLE OUT OF BULLPEN

• Sophomore righthander Ty Olenchuk has emerged as one of the team's top relievers in 2022.

• He is 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA, .206 opponents' batting average and 21 strikeouts against five walks in 18.2 innings pitched over 13 outings.

• He has allowed just two extra-base hits, both doubles, in 2022.

• In his career, he is 3-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts against 11 walks in 41.2 innings pitched over 21 appearances (six starts).