Tigers head to No. 6 Notre Dame
|2022 Apr 7, Thu 12:43-
CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers travel to Indiana to face No. 6 Notre Dame this weekend in a three-game series.
SERIES SETUP
• Who - Clemson (19-9, 2-6 ACC) vs. Notre Dame (17-5, 5-4 ACC)
• Best Ranking - CU - NR; UND - No. 6 Perfect Game
• When - Friday (5 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)
• Where - Notre Dame, Ind. (Frank Eck Stadium)
• Watch - ACC Network Extra
• Video Announcers - Ben Bailey (Saturday, Sunday), Cesar Sanchez (Friday), Colin Stoecker
• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))
• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball
SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record - Clemson leads 13-10 (1994-21)
• Record at Notre Dame - Clemson leads 6-3 (2014-18)
STARTING PITCHERS
• Friday - RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 4-2, 3.86 ERA) vs. LHP John Michael Bertrand (UND - 4-0, 1.81)
• Saturday - RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU - 3-3, 5.29) vs. RHP Austin Temple (UND - 2-0, 3.29)
• Sunday - RHP Nick Clayton (CU - 0-1, 5.70) vs. TBA (UND)
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has a 2-2 road record, defeated No. 10 Georgia 4-3 at home on Tuesday.
• The Tigers are averaging 7.9 runs per game and hitting .284 with a .465 slugging percentage, .401 on-base percentage and 15 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 4.12 ERA, .241 opponents’ batting average and 2.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .977.
NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW
• Notre Dame, who has a 3-1 home record, is led by third-year Head Coach Link Jarrett.
• The Fighting Irish defeated Butler 5-2 at home on Tuesday. They are hitting .286 and have a 3.28 ERA and .989 fielding percentage.
• Carter Putz is hitting .366 with four homers and 19 RBIs, David LaManna is batting .348 and Ryan Cole is hitting .329 with 10 steals.
QUICK HITS
• Clemson is 2-6 in ACC games, but has scored the same number of runs (55) in those eight games as its opponents.
• Clemson is 16-1 when totaling at least as many hits as its opponent and 3-8 when getting outhit.
• Benjamin Blackwell (13), Cooper Ingle (13) and Max Wagner (12) all have 12+ game streaks of reaching base via a hit, walk or hit-by-pitch.
OLENCHUK RELIABLE OUT OF BULLPEN
• Sophomore righthander Ty Olenchuk has emerged as one of the team's top relievers in 2022.
• He is 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA, .206 opponents' batting average and 21 strikeouts against five walks in 18.2 innings pitched over 13 outings.
• He has allowed just two extra-base hits, both doubles, in 2022.
• In his career, he is 3-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts against 11 walks in 41.2 innings pitched over 21 appearances (six starts).