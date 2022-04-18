Tigers head to No. 10 Georgia, host ETSU in midweek games
by - 2022 Apr 18, Mon 16:02
Clemson looks to keep momentum going from the series win at No. 23 Wake Forest.
The Tigers conclude their home-and-home series at No. 10 Georgia on Tuesday night, then host East Tennessee State on Wednesday night.

GAMES SETUP

• Who – Clemson (22-13) vs. Georgia (26-10) & East Tennessee State (20-11)

• Best Ranking – CU – NR; UGA – No. 10 USA Today; ETS – NR

• When – Tuesday (6 p.m.), Wednesday (6 p.m.)

• Where – Athens, Ga. (Foley Field) Tuesday; Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) Wednesday

• Watch – SEC Network+ (Tuesday), ACC Network Extra (Wednesday)

• Video Announcers – Jason Jacobs (Tuesday), Matt Stewart (Tuesday), Ron Smith (Wednesday), Pete Yanity (Wednesday)

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets (Wednesday) – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY (GEORGIA)

• Overall Record – Georgia leads 128-109-2 (1900-2022)

• Record at Georgia – Georgia leads 72-48 (1900-2021)

SERIES HISTORY (EAST TENNESSEE STATE)

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 22-7 (1969-21)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 20-5 (1969-21)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Tuesday – RHP Billy Barlow (CU - 1-2, 4.40 ERA) vs. RHP Garrett Brown (UGA - 0-1, 8.86)

• Wednesday – TBA (ETS) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 4-6 road record and 15-7 home record, won two of three games at No. 23 Wake Forest last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.3 runs per game and hitting .279 with a .455 slugging percentage, .387 on-base percentage and 17 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.45 ERA, .252 opponents’ batting average and 2.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .979.

GEORGIA OVERVIEW

• Georgia, who has an 18-4 home record and is averaging 7.4 runs per game, is led by ninth-year Head Coach Scott Stricklin.

• The Bulldogs won one of three games against Texas A&M last weekend. They are hitting .295 and have a 5.62 ERA and .975 fielding percentage.

• Connor Tate is hitting .356 with five home runs and 33 RBIs, while Jack Gowen has a team-high six saves on the season.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE OVERVIEW

• East Tennessee State, who is averaging 8.2 runs per game entering its game on Tuesday, is led by fifth-year Head Coach Joe Pennucci.

• The Buccaneers were swept in three games at Wofford last weekend. They are hitting .303 and have a 4.68 ERA and .970 fielding percentage.

• Bryce Hodge is hitting .363 with nine homers and 31 RBIs, Noah Webb has nine homers and Nathanial Tate has a team-high three saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson defeated No. 10 Georgia 4-3 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on April 5 behind three home runs.

• Clemson was originally scheduled to host East Tennessee State on March 8, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Cooper Ingle leads the team in multiple-hit games (15) and Max Wagner leads the team in multiple-RBI games (9).

FIELDING AT A HIGH LEVEL

• Clemson has committed just 28 errors in 35 games in 2022, good for a .979 fielding percentage.

• The Tiger record for fielding percentage in a season is .975, set by the 2018 team.

• Five of the 28 errors have been committed by pitchers, meaning non-pitchers have combined to commit just 23 errors.

• Clemson is 19-8 when committing less than two errors.

• Clemson has been errorless in 17 of the 35 games.

• The Tiger defense has 29 double plays.

• No Tiger has committed more than seven errors.

