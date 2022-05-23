Tigers head to Charlotte for ACC Baseball Championship

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers travel to the 48th ACC Tournament as the No. 12 seed at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.

TOURNAMENT SETUP

• Who (Tuesday) - Clemson (35-21) vs. North Carolina (34-19)

• Who (Thursday) - Virginia Tech (40-11) vs. Clemson (35-21)

• Best Ranking - CU - NR; UNC - NR; VAT - No. 2 Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, USA Today

• When - Tuesday (7 p.m.), Thursday (7 p.m.)

• Where - Charlotte, N.C. (Truist Field)

• Watch - RSN, ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - Eric Collins (Thursday), Nick Green, Lyndsay Rowley, Tom Werme (Tuesday)

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY (NORTH CAROLINA)

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 102-95-1 (1901-2021)

• Record at Neutral - Clemson leads 15-14 (1901-2015)

• Record in ACC Tournament - Clemson leads 16-13 (1974-15)

SERIES HISTORY (VIRGINIA TECH)

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 49-25-2 (1902-2021)

• Record at Neutral - Clemson leads 5-2 (1902-2010)

• Record in ACC Tournament - Virginia Tech leads 1-0 (2010)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Tuesday - RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 6-5, 4.11 ERA) vs. RHP Max Carlson (UNC - 1-2, 3.72)

• Thursday - TBA (VAT) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 3-1 neutral record, swept Boston College in three games by a combined score of 26-3.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.7 runs per game and hitting .284 with a .486 slugging percentage, .388 on-base percentage and 32 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.61 ERA, .253 opponents’ batting average and 2.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .973.

NORTH CAROLINA OVERVIEW

• North Carolina, who has an 0-1 neutral record and is averaging 6.5 runs per game, is led by second-year Head Coach Scott Forbes.

• The Tar Heels swept Florida State at home last weekend. They are hitting .280 and have a 4.33 ERA and .972 fielding percentage.

• Danny Serretti is hitting .369, Vance Honeycutt has 17 homers and 28 steals and Alberto Osuna has a team-high 19 home runs.

VIRGINIA TECH OVERVIEW

• Virginia Tech, who has yet to play a neutral game and is averaging 8.4 runs per game, is led by fifth-year Head Coach John Szefc.

• The Hokies, who are 30-5 in their last 35 games, swept Duke at home. They are hitting .309 and have a 4.06 ERA and .979 fielding percentage.

• Jack Hurley is hitting .383 with 13 homers, Tanner Schobel is batting .366 with 16 homers and 66 RBIs and Kiernan Higgins has five saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 2-1 at Truist Field, as it defeated Charlotte 8-5 on March 26, 2019 and split its two ACC Tournament games in 2021.

• Clemson was 7-2 in its last nine ACC games.

• Clemson's run differential in ACC games (+20) was seventh best among ACC teams.

TIGERS TO PLAY IN 48TH ACC TOURNEY

• Clemson (35-21), the No. 12 seed, opens its ACC Tournament by playing No. 8 seed North Carolina (34-19) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on RSN.

• The Tigers are the designated visiting team and occupy the first-base dugout on Tuesday.

• The Tigers play No. 1 seed Virginia Tech (40-11) on Thursday at 7 p.m. on RSN.

• Clemson is the designated home team and occupies the third-base dugout on Thursday.

• The games are played at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.

• It is the second time and second year in a row the ACC Baseball Tournament is held in Charlotte.

• The 2022 tourney’s format has four three-team pools. The winner of each pool advances to a four-team, single-elimination tourney.

• The format, in its fifth tournament, features four three-team pools that guarantees the 12 teams play a minimum of two games.

• Pool A is comprised of No. 1 seed Virginia Tech, No. 8 seed North Carolina and No. 12 seed Clemson.

• Pool B is comprised of No. 2 seed Louisville, No. 7 seed Georgia Tech and No. 11 seed Pittsburgh.

• Pool C is comprised of No. 3 seed Miami (Fla.), No. 6 seed Wake Forest and No. 10 seed NC State.

• Pool D is comprised of No. 4 seed Notre Dame, No. 5 seed Virginia and No. 9 seed Florida State.

• The winners of pools A and D play Saturday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network and the winners of pools B and C play Saturday at 5 p.m. on ACC Network.

• The ACC Championship Game is Sunday at noon on ESPN2, and the winner of the game receives an automatic bid into the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

• All of Clemson’s ACC Tournament games are broadcast live on the radio by Clemson Athletic Network.

• Live stats are available at ClemsonTigers.com.

CLEMSON’S ACC TOURNAMENT HISTORY

• This is the 48th ACC Tournament, and Clemson has been to the finals in 22 of the previous 47 tournaments, eight more than any other school.

• Clemson has won an ACC-high 10 ACC Tournament titles in history, including 2016, when it beat Florida State 18-13 in the title game.

• Clemson’s 10 ACC Tournament titles came in 1976, 1978, 1980, 1981, 1989, 1991, 1993, 1994, 2006 and 2016.

• Clemson has a 114-73 record (.610) in ACC Tournament games. The Tigers are tied for the most All-ACC Tournament selections (65) in history.

• Clemson is one of only two teams to play in all 48 ACC Tournaments. The Tigers join Virginia as the only teams to play in every ACC Tourney.

• Only Florida State (66.1) has a better winning percentage than Clemson (61.0) in ACC Tournament play.

• Clemson’s 114 ACC Tournament wins are 27 more than any other team (NC State (87)).

• The ACC Tournament began in 1973 and has been held every year but two (1979, 2020) since then.

THREE TIGERS NAMED TO ALL-ACC TEAM

• Max Wagner (3B) earned First-Team All-ACC honors, while Mack Anglin (SP) and Blake Wright (2B) were Second-Team All-ACC selections.

• It was the first time each was honored with an All-ACC accolade.

GORDON SHOWING COMMAND

• Freshman righthander Austin Gordon has emerged as one of the team's top relievers late in the season.

• He is 1-0 with two saves, a 3.12 ERA and .196 opponents' batting average in 26.0 innings pitched over 15 outings.

• He has 27 strikeouts against only seven walks.

• He was 1-0 with two saves, a 3.44 ERA and .203 opponents' batting average in 18.1 innings pitched in ACC regular-season games.

• He had 22 strikeouts against only two walks in ACC regular-season games.

• He pitched 3.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts to record the save in the first game of a doubleheader at No. 9 Virginia on May 15.

• He retired all 10 batters he faced with seven strikeouts to record the save against Boston College on May 20.

WAGNER ACC PLAYER-OF-THE-YEAR

• Max Wagner was named ACC Player-of-the-Year in a vote by the league head coaches.

• He became the 14th Tiger to earn ACC Player-of-the-Year honors and the first since Seth Beer in 2016.